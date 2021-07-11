FPG Insurance launches SIMONE, a new business tool for insurance agents

FPG Insurance, a major player in the non-life insurance industry, unveils the future of non-life insurance selling and servicing with its newest business solution for non-life insurance agents. Introducing: SIMONE, a powerful tool that automates and organizes insurance agent tasks aimed towards efficiency and productivity. This innovation enables agents to do everything at the palm of their hand 24/7 anywhere.

Coming from the Hebrew name which means, “to listen intently,” SIMONE has taken into consideration common concerns from agents pertaining to selling non-life insurance products and addressed exactly those within the app. This business tool is capable of quick motor insurance quotations and soon, policy issuance not only for motor but for other non-motor insurance products as well.

“SIMONE is just the start of the many innovative solutions we will roll out for our partners. Their success is also our success, and that is why we will never cease in our support to always aid and enable our agents,” said Noel de Guzman, FPG Insurance Retail Business Group and Agency Management Services Head.

SIMONE has been launched to the public this month and poised for 100% adoption by the end of the year for all licensed agents. FPG Insurance is the first non-life insurance company to develop an in-house one-stop-shop selling and business portfolio management in the form of a mobile app. SIMONE is one of the few business tools available in the local market that are targeted specifically to insurance agents to help optimize productivity towards reaching monthly business targets.

“The pandemic has hit us all very hard and we owe it to our partners to help them sustain and create new accounts by providing tools which will support their business growth with FPG Insurance. SIMONE is positioned to be a one-stop-shop for our agent partners for all their business needs. This is consistent with the company’s vision of being the trusted insurer of choice focused on bringing positive and digitally-enabled client experience. It forms part of our stronger commitment to bring insurance protection and peace of mind to our clients. This is the legacy we want to seed as we celebrate our 63rd year in the industry,” said FPG Insurance President and CEO Gigi Pio de Roda.

SIMONE by FPG Insurance is designed and developed in-house which is part of the company’s current digital transformation initiative. The app is now available for download for all FPG Insurance agents on Google Play and Apple App Store.