Free Bee launches podcast for OFWs, inspiring Filipinos globally

Award-winning mobile application Free Bee has launched its very first podcast, “Great Connections Podcast” series to help and inspire Filipinos worldwide.

Hosted by DJ Chloe – who worked for top media companies in Metro Manila and Qatar, the podcast aims to empower OFWs through lessons from experts and real life OFWs invited by Free Bee. The podcast is also a platform where like-minded brands can collaborate and effectively reach Filipinos here and abroad.

Topics range from discussions about the struggles of OFWs, financial tips for OFWs, coping as a child of an OFW, keeping traditions alive even in foreign lands to dealing with depression, LGBT issues, reintegration in the Philippines, migration, and more. These conversations will be led by experts like financial guru Fitz Villafuerte, Mental Health Advocate and Dubai Social Welfare Attache Judith Yadan Bacwaden, award-winning writer Shakira Sison, TESDA executives John Aniceto-Bertiz III and Rosanna Urdanetta, radio personality Delamar Arias, film director Baby Ruth Villarama, among others.

Listeners can listen to fresh episodes of the limited series every Thursday on Spotify https://frb.ee/Podcast.

“Free Bee truly understands the life and plight of overseas Filipinos and their families. Through this podcast and our wide range of services, we hope to empower more madiskarteng Pinoys as they pursue their dreams for themselves and their families,” said Albert V. Villa-Real, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer at PLDT Global Corporation.

Powered by PLDT Global Corporation (PGC), the international arm of the Philippines’ largest integrated telco PLDT, Free Bee is an innovative mobile app that provides users ways to call and send messages to their loved ones with or without the internet. As the go-to lifestyle app for Filipinos overseas, Free Bee also helps its users to conveniently pay Philippine bills and send load to any Free Bee, Smart and TNT customer. Free Bee users can also enjoy various content that are tailor-fit for OFWs and their families.

The Free Bee podcast is part of a broader program of PLDT and PGC to help ensure the welfare of Filipinos abroad, as well as promote their connection to their homeland.