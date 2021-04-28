Free Landers membership and renewal for medical frontliners

The country’s medical frontliners are not just battling the pandemic. They are also parents, siblings, and friends, who also have other obligations that they need to fulfill including shopping for food and other essentials.

As a gesture of support and gratitude to medical frontliners, Landers Superstore is giving them a special treat:In its latest promo “Our Heroes Treat” Landers gives the medical frontliners –doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and others in the field – the opportunity to sign up for membership and renewal for free!

The promo is open to all medical frontliners who would like to apply for membership and to those with existing memberships that will expire on December 31, 2021. They must present all of the following proof at Landers branches: valid ID, valid PRC-ID, valid company/hospital ID, and old Landers membership card for those who will be renewing.

A representative of the medical frontliner may avail of the free membership card, provided that he/she presents any of the three valid IDs of the frontliner, the representative’s valid ID, and authorization letter from the health worker.

Landers members enjoy a host of exciting benefits including exclusive access to a wide selection of local and imported items, great super deals and savings throughout the year, free haircut at its in-house barber shop, low-priced medicines at its own pharmacy, super fuel deals at Landers-Caltex gas stations and many more!

The promo is only for premium primary membership and will run up to April 30, 2021. The free membership and renewal offer are available at Landers Superstores Otis, Alabang West, Arcovia City, Balintawak, and Cebu.