GCash Exclusive: FREE Mcdonald’s Double Cheeseburger only on GLife! 

Craving for your favorite McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger? GLife mo na yan! For one day only, you can get your favorite burger for free exclusively via GCash’s GLife!

With GCash as your new super life app, new GLife users can just tap to order a meal from McDonalds and get a Double Cheeseburger for FREE! This is a limited one-day offer available only on select Mcdonald’s branches on March 24, 2021 from 10:21am to 11:59pm with a minimum spend of P249. Hurry while supplies last!

To avail of the free Mcdonald’s Double Cheeseburger promo, simply download or log-in to the GCash app, tap on the GLife icon, and choose Mcdonald’s to see the exclusive offer. Orders are directed to the nearest participating Mcdonald’s branch, so delivery time may vary per area. Standard delivery fees apply.

Not yet on GCash? You can still avail of this limited promo offer from Mcdonald’s and other exclusive deals on GLife. Simply download the GCash app for free on Google Play for Android, Apple Store for iPhone and iPad users, or Huawei Gallery.

Funding a GCash account is easy and can be done through multiple cash-in kiosks in partners stores like Globe Stores, Ministop, 7-Eleven, Alfamart, and Villarica Pawnshop or supermarkets including Puregold, Robinsons Supermarkets, SM Supermarkets.