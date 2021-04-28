Get a free Acer One 8 T2 Tablet in #AcerOnePlusJuan bundle

Hit two birds with one stone with #AcerOnePlusJuan promo. You surely wouldn’t want to miss the chance to get a free Acer One 8 T2 tablet when you buy an Acer Swift or Acer Spin laptop from April 8 to May 9, 2021.

Working and learning from home will be a breeze with the Acer Swift or Spin laptop. Staying at the highest level of your work or school productivity is made easy with its powerful specs and overall performance. And as an added bonus, you’ll get a free One 8 T2 Tablet worth Php 5,990 when you purchase one.

“With everything going digital from school to work, we came up with the idea of sharing an exclusive promo which can help individuals who work from home or study online. For every purchase of participating Acer Swift and Spin laptops, shoppers can get a free tablet. With this, learning or working from home can be much more flexible and convenient.” Said Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim.

Participating Acer Swift and Spin models are as follows: Swift 3 SF13-53-50TE, SF314-59-51GR, SF314-59-5934, SF314-59-77ZC; Swift 3x SF314-510G-58EW, SF314-510G-75FV, SF314-510G-77HY; Swift 5 SF514-55TA-54J7, SF514-55TA-71C1; and Spin 5 SP513-54N-53X8, SP513-54N-73ZX.

Got your eyes set on this exciting bundle? Avail it at leading Acer stores, authorized retailers, and through Acer online store: https://store.acer.com/en-ph/.