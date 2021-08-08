Fuel your fandom with limited edition BLACKPINK merchandise up for grabs from Globe At Home

Looking for something to add to your growing BLACKPINK collection? Amplify your love for BLACKPINK’s JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA with exclusive and limited edition BLACKPINK merchandise only from Globe At Home.

Globe At Home fully supports the fandom to win any of the following awesome BLACKPINK merchandise: Globe At Home x BLACKPINK Limited-Edition Modem, a Solo Reinvent Kit made up of a BLACKPINK eco bag, beanie, and t-shirt or a Super Fan Kit that includes BLACKPINK merch such as a t-shirt, lanyards, photo card holders, and more!

“This is our way of giving back to our loyal subscribers and supporting the things that they are most passionate about. To show that we care for them, we are giving them the chance to take home a piece of which they hold near and dear to their heart,” said Barbie Dapul, Vice President for Marketing of Globe At Home.

These BLACKPINK merch are too daebak to slip away so how to cop these and be the envy of BLACKPINK fans anywhere? Globe At Home makes it possible when customers and fans collect enough raffle tickets just by buying Globe’s affordable yet reliable Prepaid devices!

Buy the Limited Edition Globe At Home x BLACKPINK modem and earn 3 raffle tickets;

Buy the Globe At Home LTE-Advanced modem and earn 2 raffle tickets, or;

Buy the Globe MyFi LTE-Advanced and earn 1 raffle ticket

To register and validate their raffle entries, joiners may do so via this link: https://glbe.co/WinBPMerch

Follow Globe on Facebook and join Kmmunity PH’s Facebook and Viber group for exciting updates on upcoming events, promos, or visit www.glbe.co/KmmunityPH.