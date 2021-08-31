FWD Life Insurance covers COVID-19 and vaccine complications in affordable plans

FWD Life Insurance announced the inclusion of COVID-19-related coverage reward through affordable and digitally accessible insurance plans that provide life, accident and critical illness protection. In partnership with Pacific Cross Insurance, the reward covers in-patient treatment of diagnosed COVID-19 illness or complications from COVID-19 vaccinations.

The reward comes with every new purchase of FWD Life Insurance’s KanMend, KanLive, KanGuard or a combination of all three in one protection plan. Customers can claim their cash rewards amounting from PhP30k to PhP90k regardless of their hospital bills from confinement for COVID-19 or vaccination complications. The benefit is on top of their Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) and other health plans.

“We constantly look to innovate our products and services with the goal to meet current needs and conditions with our vision of changing the way people feel about insurance. We’re here to help them prepare for any eventuality that the pandemic may cause so they can continue to celebrate living with their loved ones,” said Li Hao Zhuang, President and CEO of FWD Life Insurance.

The reward comes at an opportune time when the virus continues to mutate in spite of ongoing global vaccination efforts. FWD Life Insurance designed it in such a way that customers can purchase their preferred plan conveniently and easily through the online insurance shop without needing to go through underwriting or submitting medical history.

KanMend is a starter critical illness coverage plan that protects against 42 critical illnesses like cancer, heart disease or meningitis. It comes with six months of free tele-medicine service from KonsultaMD. KanLive is a life protection plan that provides beneficiaries with financial support in case of the insured’s death. It comes with one year of unlimited medical consultation at Aventus Medical, Inc. clinics nationwide. KanGuard is an accident insurance plan that provides cash benefit in case of the insured’s death, or total and permanent disability from accident anywhere in the world. It comes with one-year global emergency services via Assist America.

KanMend, KanLive and KanGuard are available at FWD Life Insurance’s online store, shop.fwd.com.ph.