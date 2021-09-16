G na sa Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi this National G Day!

Exciting promos await loyal Globe customers on National G Day on September 17. Don’t miss the fun and get your Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi with an exclusive discount!

From September 13-19, every purchase of any Prepaid WiFi device (Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi, Globe At Home Xtreme Prepaid WiFi, Globe At Home LTE-Advanced Prepaid WiFi, Globe MyFi LTE and Globe MyFi LTE-A) at Globe’s partner merchants and channels will give customers a P91.7 discount. In line with the annual 917 celebrations, Globe is giving back to its customers to ensure that every home has affordable, reloadable, and reliable internet, especially when it is most crucial.

“With schools starting online classes again, we understand that reliable internet connection is more important now than ever. With this promo, we hope to empower more Filipinos with affordable promos and prices, so that no one is left behind,” said Barbie Dapul, VP for Marketing of Globe At Home.

The promo can be availed exclusively through the following partner-merchants: Puregold, The SM Store, Gadgets Hub, MemoXpress, Gate Distribution Lazada and Shopee store, Silicon Valley, Abenson, Electroworld, Cellzone, Tech 101, Intogadgets, Waltermart Supermarket, Waltermart Department Store, Shopwise, Metro Gaisano and select Ministop branches. Prepaid WiFi device availability may vary per partner.

So what are you waiting for? Head over to the nearest partner merchant and get your Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi. Enjoy sulit promos, surf and stream without worries!

The Globe At Home App is free for download on Google Playstore and the App Store. For more updates, follow the official Globe At Home FB page at www.facebook.com/globeathome.

