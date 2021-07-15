Unwind from Your Daily 9 to 5 with these Gaming Must-Haves from Shopee this Payday Sale

We all get those long days at our daily 9 to 5 that just never seem to end, but there’s always a beacon of hope to look forward to—the weekend!

This weekend, allow yourself to decompress from work by treating yourself to a few gaming essentials. What better way to spend the weekend than releasing some pent-up stress with action games, or unwinding with relaxing simulation games?

The best part is, you can get good deals on all your gaming purchases at Shopee Gamers’ Festival until July 16, and enjoy even bigger discounts at Shopee 7.15 Mega Payday Sale this July 15. Below, check out some of the best gaming deals you need to score:

Planning a weekend of heavy gaming? You need gear that can keep up with you. Enjoy a smooth gaming experience with Zeus M330 Gaming Mouse, which features an ergonomic design and a DPI of 800-1600-2400-3200, perfect for long hours of gaming.

If you prefer mobile gaming, enhance the experience with Razer Kishi Gaming Controller for Android devices. With clickable analog thumbsticks and ultra-low latency gameplay, you can achieve a console-level gaming experience on your mobile device.

Immerse yourself in-game with a pair of Sabbat E16 Music and Gaming TWS Earphones. Stay in sync with your teammates with its 45ms ultra-low latency and remove all distractions with its CVC 8.1 upgraded noise cancellation feature.

Clean up your gaming setup by reducing cluttered wires. With Logitech Wireless Touch Keyboard K400 Plus, which has a wireless range of up to 33 ft, you can easily access your setup from a more comfortable location.

Keep your phone powered for gaming on the go with Aukey Ultra Slim Powerbank. It can simultaneously recharge two smartphones from dual USB ports and protect your devices against overheating and overcharging.

For discounts up to 70% off on gaming gadgets, visit https://shopee.ph/m/gamers-festival. Top up your ShopeePay wallet through your debit card and other convenient channels to enjoy exclusive deals on data for all your mobile gaming needs as well. Until July 16, get 10% cashback when you use ShopeePay to buy Smart Giga Games 50 or 99. New users get an extra 10% cashback when they buy Razer Gold with ShopeePay.

At Shopee 7.15 Mega Payday Sale, you can also enjoy exclusive rewards such as free shipping with no minimum spend, ₱15 Deals, and up to 35% cashback on Bills Payment. Visit https://shopee.ph/m/payday-sale for more information.

To get more discounts on your gaming purchases, use ShopeePay for daily free shipping vouchers, 15% cashback, ShopeePay ₱1 Deals, and ₱10 worth of data for only ₱1. You can also get 20% cashback when you Scan to Pay with ShopeePay for your cash-on-delivery (COD) orders with your ShopeeXpress rider.

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.