Garmin launches the Forerunner 55, encouraging Filipinos to pursue good health by running

Garmin invites all Filipino amateur and experienced runners to take their workout to the next level with the new Forerunner 55, an easy-to-use GPS smartwatch designed for people of all skill levels to track their stats and achieve their fitness goals.

With the simple press of a button, users can start their run or walk and track their time, distance, speed, pace and heart rate right on their wrist. The Forerunner 55 also offers detailed running data, daily suggested workouts and additional built-in sports apps.

“We know there are runners of all skill levels who prefer a simplified running watch,” said Garmin Asia Director Scoppen Lin. “With this in mind, the Forerunner 55 presents informative and digestible data that can help people reach their running goals and live a healthy lifestyle.”

Advanced running features

The Forerunner 55 offers runners a variety of tools to take their training to the next level. It has PacePro that guides runners in tailoring their efforts to a selected course or distance. Its finish time estimator lets users select a run distance and view their estimated finish time right on the wrist. For those hoping to improve their running form, the Forerunner 55 features cadence alerts to let runners know when they have gone outside their target cadence range.

The Forerunner 55 makes switching workout routines easy, thanks to several built-in activity profiles, including track or virtual running, pool swimming, Pilates and HIIT. The smartwatch also has Garmin Coach training plans that offer on-screen guidance from expert coaches and free 5K, 10K or half marathon training plans based on a runner’s goals.

All-day health and wellness tracking

Connect and customize

The Forerunner 55 includes popular connected features2 to help runners stay in touch. Users can receive text messages and view social media updates, emails and more directly on their Forerunner smartwatch.

Built-in assistance and incident detection3 let users manually or automatically send a message with their real-time location to emergency contacts. The Forerunner 55 will also automatically upload activities to Garmin Connect and allow users to download custom watch faces, data fields and apps from the Connect IQ™ Store.

Get more runs and workouts in between charges with the Forerunner 55 today. It features up to 2 weeks of battery life on smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours on GPS mode.

Pricing and availability

To learn more, visit: https://ph.garmin.com/minisite/forerunner/forerunner-55/

GARMIN BRAND STORES Garmin SM Megamall Garmin SM City Pampanga Garmin SM Mall of Asia Garmin Shangri-La Plaza Garmin Uptown Mall Garmin SM City Baguio Garmin Alabang Town Center Garmin Glorietta 1 Garmin SM Aura Premier Garmin SM City Cebu Garmin SM City North Edsa Garmin SM Lanang Premiere Garmin The Podium Garmin Festive Walk Garmin Ayala Malls Vertis North Garmin SM City Bacolod

Garmin Run Club

With Filipinos adapting to the new normal and preparing for better times ahead, Garmin will be launching the Garmin Run Club (GRC) in Philippines during Q3 this year. Led by certified Garmin PH Coaches, safe weekly online or in-person training sessions will be conducted to assist runners of all levels to improve their running performance and achieve their fitness goals. Participants will get the opportunity to try out Garmin running watches and win prizes and vouchers.

The Garmin Run Club is free and open to everyone. Stay tuned to Garmin Philippines social media pages for more updates.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin fitness brands include Tacx and Firstbeat Analytics.