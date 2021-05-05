Gary Valenciano releases a refreshing brand new single, “Make Us Whole Again”

As the second quarter opened and the second year of the pandemic begins, Gary Valenciano springs a refreshing surprise with a brand new song expected to inspire and encourage his millions of fans. Entitled “Make Us Whole Again”, the evolution of the creation of the song makes for an interesting narrative. Watching sadly the passing of his friends and many front liners and families of classmates and colleagues in the industry, Gary started writing a song in the summer of 2020.

He witnessed the mourning of so many including good friends who lost their parents and siblings to the disease, production staff, front liners, and industry leaders. Gary watched videos, listened to songs and podcasts, produced videos and participated in various online concerts and fundraisers that raised millions in funds for the various COVID-19 causes. One special video “Shout For Joy” produced by his Genesis team for his TV show, received a special citation during an international meeting of one of the top 5 global social media platforms and one of the top 3 best lockdown music videos globally and he hit the number three slot after Taylor Swift and John Mayer. And as the months passed, the crisis only worsened so when his wife Angeli Valenciano and his team members were diagnosed as being COVID-19 Positive, coincidentally he was able to finish the creation and the production of the song with the following lyrics:

Make Us Whole Again

(Gary Valenciano) Here we are…many are mending their broken hearts

Many are grieving and deeply wounded defeated

From those whove gone with no goodbyes

Weve tried to laugh and we cheered we cried

For the selfless warriors who held the line

For you and I for families like yours and mine

Weve been through the best and worst of times season after season

When the winds blew hard and the sun refused to shine above us

But we will sing in the storm

And we will dance in the rain

Through we cant come close

And touch all those who now seem so far away

Were not alone in this storm

And we will pray in the rain

No our hearts wont tire

Our faiths on fire

We know our cries are heard from deep within

Can You heal us and make us whole again

Here we stand

Forgive when we dont understand

Take our hands and help us through it to endure it

All thats uncertain and unknown

Weve been through the best and worst of times Youve seen us through each season

When the days grew dark You were there to shine the light to guide us

So we will sing in the storm

And we will dance in the rain

Through we cant come close

And touch all those who now seem so far away

Were not alone in this storm

And we will pray in the rain

No our hearts wont tire

Our faiths on fire

And all our fears are heard from deep within

And we believe that You wont leave us

Cause its a promise You have made

Even when our hearts get so discouraged theres not one You will forsake

And when the waves leave us battered on the broken roads weve got to take

May we walk the way that leads to You

May it be the choice we make

As we sing in the rain

Maybe then someday well have them close

All who seem so far away

Were not alone in this storm

And we will pray in Your name

No our hearts wont tire

Our faiths on fire

We know our tears are in the hands of the one

Who can heal us and make us whole again

Who can make us whole again

He recently was able to perform the song on his television show ASAP Natin ‘To where we stands as one of the pillar host/performers for 17 years now as he celebrated his 38th year in the entertainment industry and generated so many positive responses from his fans. He also sang the song on the TV show Your Face Sounds Familiar where he stands as one of the three judges alongside Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan and Ogie Alcasid. The studio was quiet and most were crying as he sang this amazing anthem.

And on May 7, Friday, at 7:00 a.m. (Philippine Time), Gary is invited to participate in America’s National Day Of Prayer event that will stream live on Pray.com where he will offer prayers as well as inspiration through his music as he performs “Make Us Whole Again” for the very first time before a live global audience.

Watch Gary in National Day Of Prayer on PRAY.com, FB.com/PRAY, and FB.com/GaryVOfficial.

