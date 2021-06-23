Learn how to invest in your passions and grow your savings in GCash 2nd Money Talks series

During this time of pandemic, some of us might think investing for the things you desire is a waste of money and time. Even though you have extra funds to make it happen, weighing your wants and needs is the first thing that comes to mind.

GInvest, the first-ever digital investment platform on GCash that allows Filipinos as young as 18 years old and with a valid ID, lets you explore easy ways and means on how to start investing and conveniently grow your money through a tap on the app.

To further educate Filipinos on the many investment possibilities using GInvest by GCash, GCash is mounting its second webinar series Kaya Mo Money Talks on June 24 at 8pm on GCash’s Facebook page.

The webinar aims to help customers, specifically the young adults, to unlock their financial goals so they can experience their passions, and teach them the ropes on how to invest and grow their money using Gcash.

It also hopes to empower Filipinos to take charge of their finances and identify their goals to achieve their dreams. What’s excellent about GInvest is you can get started with as little as ₱50 buy-in for local funds and ₱1,000 for international funds. These affordable rates make GInvest by GCash the first fintech company in the Philippines to offer low investment buy-ins.

Hosted by Jaz Reyes, the webinar will feature financial expert Chinkee Tan who will discuss the ins and outs of investing, debunking investing myths and why you should treat your savings like an investment.

He will be joined by members of the popular gaming team, Blacklist International (V33Wise) and Tiktok creator Dora Dorado who will talk about investing in their passions and growing their investments using GInvest.

With GInvest by GCash, anyone can start investing and fulfill their financial goals. It’s an extraordinary entryway to the wonderful world of financial freedom and lets you #UnlockYourLifeGoals at the press of a button.

