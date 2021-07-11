GCash enables 15,000 PUJ drivers with secure income opportunity through Sakay.Ph

Following the crippling impact of the pandemic in the transportation sector, GCash, the leading e-wallet in the Philippines, stays true to its commitment in continuously finding innovative solutions in order to be able to provide equal access to financial opportunities for every Filipino.

Together with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr), GCash has enabled up to 15,000 jeepney drivers to receive alternative income sources through the app under the Service Contracting Program, in partnership with Sakay.Ph.

In addition, GCash also provides PUJ drivers and commuters with a safe and cashless transaction option amid the pandemic via P2P QR Codes on the GCash app. GCash QR on Demand is a new and better way to securely send and receive money.

“The pandemic has underscored the importance of safety and financial inclusion via cashless transactions and digital financial services. At GCash, we strive to help the community, especially frontliners like PUJ drivers, get through these challenging times and ultimately, achieve financial freedom for themselves and their families while staying safe and healthy,” said Martha Sazon, GCash president and CEO.

Through the app, PUJ drivers will also have easy and convenient access to various financial services to protect themselves against the effects of the pandemic and the economic downturn. They can utilize GSave, an online savings bank; GInvest, an easy investment feature; GInsure for insurance for medical emergencies such as dengue, COVID-19, and accidents; and GCredit, a personal credit line with up to P30,000 credit line and up to 3% prorated interest rate.

The estimated 15,000 PUJ drivers are in addition to GCash’s current 40 million users. Aside from PUJ drivers, GCash also empowers market or palengke vendors and tricycle drivers and their customers with a seamless and safe cashless payment method via QR Codes.

