GCash now available at over 500 Southstar Drug outlets

With the current safety precautions many Filipinos take in their everyday lives, it’s no surprise that many look for less direct ways to interact with sellers especially in a pharmacy space. Drugstores may be the best source to purchase all your health needs, but safety is also an aspect many consider before they step out of the comforts of their homes.

Because of this growing habit, GCash, the country’s leading mobile wallet, has now made over-the-counter Cash In and “Scan to Pay” options available at Southstar Drug, one of the largest drugstore chains in the Philippines with over 559 stores — offering customers convenient and safe payment options when they buy medicine, personal care, and other essential items amid the pandemic.

“With this strategic partnership with Southstar, which has so many branches across the Philippines, now in place, Filipinos have a more convenient and safer way to infuse funds to their GCash accounts,” said Martha Sazon, President and CEO of GCash. “Making over-the-counter Cash In options available in all Southstar branches is proof that GCash is aggressively pursuing our commitment to make innovative financial services accessible to Filipinos from all walks of life, especially amid the pandemic.”

“Our customers rely on us now more than ever for their health and wellness needs; hence we continue to further innovate and offer services that will support access to these needs. This partnership with Gcash will surely help us serve our customers with more ease and confidence. At a time when we need assurance, Southstar Drug will remain to be a partner for a healthy and safe lifestyle that Filipinos can trust,” said Christine Tueres, General Manager of Southstar Drug.

Southstar Drug carries a wide range of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and a variety of food, personal care, and health and wellness items. The health retailer operates stand-alone dedicated pharmacies to stores inside supermarkets and pharmacies with self-service convenience sections.

Customers just need to go to any Southstar Drug outlet and simply inform the cashier that they would like to Cash In to their GCash wallet. Then, they just need to launch the GCash app, then tap “Cash In” and choose “Southstar Drug.” Next, just tap on the “Generate barcode” button and show the generated barcode to the cashier. The cashier will then process and confirm the transaction, collect payment, and print the receipt. A text confirmation will be then sent to the customer’s mobile number upon successful Cash In.

GCash has also made payments via QR Codes available at Southstar. For customers who also wish to buy items using GCash QR Codes, they simply need to log in to their GCash account, choose “Scan to Pay” as the mode of payment and click on “Pay QR,” then tap “Scan QR Code.” Alternatively, they can also simply tap on the QR button on the navigation bar found at the bottom of the homepage, align their phone’s camera over the cashier’s GCash QR code to scan it, input the amount in the payment screen, tap “Next” and choose whether to pay with GCash or GCredit. After selecting the payment option, an SMS confirmation message will be sent to the customer’s mobile number as the receipt and proof of purchase.

With the availability of the GCash Cash In and QR Code feature at participating Southstar Drug branches, customers can easily load funds in their GCash accounts or pay without the need to carry cash or a credit/ATM card to avail of cashless payment.

“This is the next level of safety, convenience and security in cashless payments because with the GCash Cash In and QR Code, they don’t need to type in the numbers, or share their mobile numbers with others. And it’s available to anyone with the GCash app – that’s real financial inclusion for all Filipinos across the country,” said GCash GM for Business Center and Financial Products Gina Salgado.