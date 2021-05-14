GCash Futurecast 2021: The Country’s Undisputed #1 E-wallet Shares a Peek Into its Newest Innovations for the Year!

From starting out as an e-wallet for making fast & secure online transactions to being the undisputed #1 mobile wallet app in the Philippines, GCash is now transforming itself once again to respond to the call of the times by launching new products & services to further its vision of making Filipino lives better everyday, with finance solutions made for all.

GCash as a platform has enabled Filipinos with digital finance which is easily accessible through their phones. With 1 in 3 Filipinos currently using the app after growing its user base from just more than 20 million in January 2020 to over 40 million to date, GCash is going beyond just providing seamless & secure transactions through cashless payments. This does not stop the leading mobile wallet to just be still and not look forward to the future. The organization has anchored its thrust towards building robust financial services offerings, extending the app capabilities to fit the lifestyle of its users, empower businesses and entrepreneurs across different enterprise sizes, and anchor the app’s ecosystem, partnerships, and capabilities to be a change agent and to commit to doing its part of nation-building.

With new financial & lifestyle services, GCash now allows its users to shop, save, invest, get insurance coverage, and more — all within the GCash app. That not only means having a more frictionless user experience and convenience for all, but more importantly, it means that many Filipinos will now have access to services that could help unlock a better everyday, and eventually, a brighter financial future.

“We want to make a real difference in the lives of every Filipino and break the existing boundaries to enable financial freedom. We envision a Philippines where people have equal access to financial opportunities and lifestyle choices, where everyone, whether rich or poor, has a chance to unlock and achieve their dreams,” shared Martha Sazon, President & Chief Executive Officer of GCash.

Unlock Your Financial Potential

GCash continues to stand by its commitment of making finance accessible to all with its 2021 suite of affordable products & services built to kickstart success for everyone.

Consumers can now unlock their life goals at any stage with GInvest, the new easy investment feature found in the GCash app that lets you invest for as low as P50 in professionally-managed local and global funds.

Amidst the pandemic, those who are looking for affordable coverage can turn to GInsure, where they can get insurance for medical emergencies such as Dengue, COVID-19, and accidents for as low as P300. With this, consumers can also get financial assistance via Cash For Medical Costs and the recently launched Cash For Income Loss due to any cause – all accessible through GInsure within the GCash app.

For easy money management, GSave is the fully digital, secure, and hassle-free savings account that was built in partnership with CIMB Bank, wherein the only requirement to start is an ID and a smartphone. It’s fully accessible once the account is created; and has no maintaining balance, no fees, and no initial deposit.

As a better alternative to high interest loans and borrowing money for emergencies, GCredit serves as a fully-verified user’s personal credit line within the App, with the ability to provide those with high GScores up to P30,000 credit line and up to 3% prorated interest rate; the earlier the due is paid, the lower the interest rate.

“At GCash we want to be able to democratize access to financial services,” shared JF Darre, Head of Financial Services and Advanced Analytics of GCash. “We aim to break down barriers of entry for Fillipinos and make them realize that saving, investing, or even insuring one’s finances can be accessible to all.”

Unlock a new lifestyle with GLife

With the aim to provide more than just convenience, GLife is an e-commerce feature within the GCash app that now allows users to shop and avail themselves of exclusive deals from a wide array of merchants including GOMO, Gong Cha, Kraver’s, McDonald’s, Puregold and PureGO, Lazada, Recess, Boozy, Bo’s Coffee, Mama Lou’s, GawinPH, KFC, Datablitz, Cherry Shop, Gameone, Goama Games, and more. Users and merchants alike can leverage the GCash payment system making it an easier e-commerce experience for everyone, and making GCash the new super life app.

“Accessible right from the GCash dashboard, you can already enjoy more than 35 brands across retail, food, gaming, entertainment and transport. And we have more coming every week that will surely cover all your lifestyle needs.” said Winsley Bangit, Chief Customer Officer of GCash.

Unlock The Entrepreneur in You with GCash QR on Demand

As part of its mission to help mobilize the economy and support all types of entrepreneurs, GCash introduces GCash QR on Demand: a new and better way to securely send and receive money without having to worry about “wrong sends” due to incorrect numbers, or giving away personal information such as their mobile numbers. Users can easily generate their own Personal QR and use this in place of giving their GCash number, for safe and hassle-free payments whether for personal use or for small businesses.

For fellow Filipinos abroad, GCash intends to aid and empower OFWs to take control of their finances by making the same products and services accessible to them. Every OFW with a verified account can now cash-in to his/her own GCash wallet via international remittance partners, and remit those funds instantly in the app. Through GCash’s upcoming GPadala service, OFWs can also send money to a non-GCash user for cash pick up anywhere in the country.

“We have great ambition for 2021 for MSMEs and Filipinos in every corner of the globe; we know how this whole sector will be more critical than ever for our economy, and GCash can make a real difference in this sensitive situation. People need it. The country needs it.” shared Fred Levy, Chief Commercial Officer of GCash.

Unlock Social Impact

As part of its holistic sustainability agenda for 2021-2025, GCash is one with the nation as it aligns itself with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. This includes pursuing efforts beyond business results such as helping make financial literacy and education accessible for all.

Plans to make this happen include the Kaya Mo, GCash Mo Roadshow, the design and roll-out of Future-Ready Hackathons, and the launch of G NA! IDEAS Para Sa Pinas. This 2021, GCash continues to pursue collaborations to achieve even bigger things with efforts like GCash For Good and the GForest platform.

“At the end of the day, we will all go back to our core purpose— to help one another in times of need and indeed unlock our desired impact on the society as a whole,” said Chito Maniago, GCash’s Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs.

GCash is all about breaking existing boundaries through efforts to democratize access to financial opportunities and lifestyle choices, while making sure that all these innovations and initiatives lead to a better and healthier community for all.