GCash users can now access Alipay+ Rewards, an in-app feature that brings them deals and discounts from global brands

Users of Philippines’ leading mobile wallet GCash can now access a greater selection of lifestyle rewards with Alipay+ Rewards, a new feature within the GCash app through which they can enjoy deals and discounts from global brands such as Foodpanda, Spotify, Shein and Google, further enriching users’ digital lifestyles and meeting their daily needs, especially during the restrictions brought on by COVD-19.

GCash users can enjoy the deals and discounts by collecting and purchasing digital vouchers via Alipay+ Rewards, a new digital marketing tool developed by Ant Group, the owner and operator of digital payments platform Alipay, that brings global and local brands to hundreds of millions of mobile wallet users across difference markets. With Alipay+ Rewards, mobile wallet users are able to instantly redeem or purchase vouchers from mega-brand merchants to small and medium enterprises.

“We are always exploring ways to maximise the platform for the millions of users who have adopted GCash as part of their new normal. Incorporating Alipay+ Rewards within the wallet gives our users more options to enrich their digital lifestyle and is part of our commitment to providing services designed around their needs,” said Martha Sazon, President and CEO of Mynt, operator of GCash.

From today until 8 August, GCash users can stand a chance to win Mega Raffle prizes such as an iPhone 12, iPad Air and more than 1 million other vouchers when they activate Alipay+ Rewards in GCash wallet. In addition, from 6 to 8 August, GCash users can also purchase vouchers of up to ₱100 with just ₱1. The public is also invited to join Philippine actress and singer Maymay Entrata in the TikTok #APlus88dance challenge for a chance to win attractive prizes.

“Alipay+ Rewards is part of Alipay+, our newly launched payments and marketing solutions. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw strong demand from businesses and customers for new digital solutions that can offer innovative services while minimizing the need for physical contact,” YIN Jing, General Manager of Global Strategic Accounts, Ant International said. “With Alipay+ Rewards and our e-wallet partners, we are able to bring global and local brands and their offers directly in front of mobile wallet users regardless of the physical distance.”

GCash is committed to making the digital lifestyle more convenient and accessible for millions of Filipinos through a variety of products and services catering to food, transport, personal finance and shopping from a wide selection of local and global merchants. As of April 2021, GCash serves over 40 million users who access the app at least twice a day.

GCash is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play.