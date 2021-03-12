AlphaMom Georgina Wilson shares how to raise smart children

Studies show that 90% of a child’s brain development happens in the first five years. “When I read this, I was blown away. I told myself that I need to take this seriously and do everything I can to help Archie maximize this crucial phase. Five years can pass by so quickly, so I make sure that he has everything he needs to support his brain development,” Georgina Wilson, economist, established model, host, businesswoman, and AlphaMom, said.

Georgina is the perfect example of an AlphaMom—on-the-go, a perfectionist, and has the highest standards that’s why she only wants the best for her child. Even though her work schedule is packed, Wilson makes sure to allot time and undivided attention for her AlphaKid, Archie.

At only four years old, Archie shows classic characteristics of an AlphaKid—he’s self-aware, knows how to think on his toes, and he thinks for himself.

On raising a fast thinker and a leader

Georgina and husband Arthur have resolved to avoid overprotecting Archie so they can further enhance his thinking skills and leadership capabilities. They do this by explaining things to him instead of sugarcoating the truth and telling him to do something with no questions asked.

“Children are so much smarter than we give them credit for. He’s learning at a much rapid pace at this age. For Archie to develop his thinking skills, I need to respect his intelligence. He can already process what’s going on when things are explained to him properly,” Georgina said.

Because Archie is allowed to think for himself, he has grown to be a natural leader. “When he’s with his group of friends or during activities in his online classes, Archie always steps up to lead the others.”

“Aside from thinking fast and demonstrating leadership skills, Archie is not afraid of being in various situations. He loves talking to other people. I love how sociable he is. He’s not scared of anything or anyone,” Georgina added.

On creating the right environment for him to fly

Georgina limits Archie’s time in front of screens. Because of this, Archie has become good at keeping himself busy. These days, he reads a lot. “He’s very interested to know how things work. Currently, he’s interested in animals and trucks, and he dives deep into these subjects and learns everything he could,” Georgina shared.

Reading and storytelling are beneficial in raising an AlphaKid, and they promote imagination and brain development in preschoolers. It also develops language and emotions as well as strengthens relationships.

Georgina knows the importance of exposing Archie to more learning opportunities. A graduate of economics, she shared how important it is in their family to be informed, have an opinion, and debate. “I believe that every child can be smart and it’s up to us moms to give them the right nutrition and the right environment for learning,” Georgina said.

On raising an AlphaKid

According to psychologist Angela Duckworth, author of “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance”, a combination of grit, ambition, self-control, and reliance are great predictors of a positive outcome than intelligence alone. Georgina believes in the importance of helping Archie develop grit by placing him in different activities outside of his comfort zone. Before the pandemic began, for instance, Archie took swimming lessons, and he was already quite good at it. Now, Archie is looking forward to learning how to ride a horse.

As an AlphaMom, Georgina does everything she can to help her AlphaKid reach his full potential. Apart from practicing her parenting strategies, Georgina ensures that Archie gets a balanced diet and has a healthy lifestyle. She also knows the importance of giving Archie the right milk – milk that provides nutrients crucial for brain development.

