Get a chance to win 5G smartphones with Smart Signature Plans

Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is giving subscribers a chance to snag the latest 5G devices and experience next-level speeds for their digital lifestyle with the new Smart Signature Online Store 5G Raffle Promo.

The promo is open to subscribers with approved new applications for the Smart Signature Plans with Netflix or Signature 5G Plans via the Smart Online Store.

Up for grabs are Smart 5G-certified devices, including Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, OPPO Reno5 5G, OPPO A74 5G, vivo V20 Pro 5G and Huawei Mate 40 Pro 5G. Powered by Smart 5G, these devices enable subscribers to take their online activities to a whole new level with superfast speeds and ultra-low latency – from streaming Ultra-HD videos seamlessly, playing high-bandwidth games without lag, making crystal-clear video calls without buffering, and uploading and downloading heavy files in seconds.

Smart Signature Plans with Netflix starts with Plan S at P999 per month, which is inclusive of 10 GB open access data monthly, unlimited AllNet texts, unlimited AllNet calls, and 150 minutes of calls to PLDT plus a Netflix Mobile Plan subscription at no additional cost.

On the other hand, Smart Signature 5G Plans come in Plan L at P2,299 per month, which is inclusive of monthly 60 GB open access data, unlimited AllNet Calls and Texts, and 350 minutes PLDT Calls. Those who are looking for more data can get Signature 5G Plan XL at P3,299 per month, which comes with monthly 120 GB open access data, unlimited AllNet Calls and Texts, and 650 minutes of calls to PLDT.

Discover more postpaid plan options here. Promo is available until July 3, 2021.

Country’s fastest 5G network

Smart Signature is powered by Smart 5G, the country’s fastest 5G network as reported by Ookla.® Based on consumer-initiated tests taken using Speedtest® by Ookla, Smart has consistently posted the fastest 5G speeds for Q1 2021, with median download speeds of 190 Mbps, more than double the competition’s speeds for the same period.

Smart also connects Filipinos to the country’s most extensive 5G network with over 2,600 Smart 5G sites all over the Philippines.

Smart 5G complements the mobile services provider’s continuous expansion of its 4G/LTE network, which has also been recognized by Ookla as the fastest mobile network in the country for three years in a row starting in 2018.

Smart also scored a rare sweep in the latest Philippines Mobile Network Experience Awards by third-party analytics firm Opensignal for delivering the best experience across all metrics in three essential aspects of service: Coverage (4G Coverage Experience, 4G Availability), Speed (Download and Upload Speed) and Experience (Games, Video and Voice app).

Get to know the Smart Signature Plan that suits your lifestyle by applying via the Smart Online Store.