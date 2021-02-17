Get a digital Binibining Pilipinas experience through augmented reality

View this year’s Binibining Pilipinas national costume photos in a more interactive and fun way!

Experience the Binibining Pilipinas national costumes via augmented reality (AR) and get to see more of the Binibinis in their intricate and colorful outfits.

Fans will love more the Binibining Pilipinas national costumes as each photo comes alive on every smartphone device.

To enjoy this feature:

– scan the QR code found at the Ali Mall photo exhibit or on the Binibining Pilipinas online pages.

– point your mobile phone camera to the photo of your favorite candidate (whether in the exhibit, or posted online); and

– wait for the video that will appear on your smartphone screen.

Through this digital feature, fans will get a closer look at the details of each marvelously-designed national costume.

This serves as a preview of what the public would expect when the candidates showcase their unique outfits in the National Costume show happening before the grand coronation night on April 17, 2021.

Get the best Binibining Pilipinas national costume AR experience at the photo exhibit located on the Ground Floor of Ali Mall, Araneta City.