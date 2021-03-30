Get Acer’s most popular products at 20% off on Shopee 4.4 Mega Shopping Sale

Mark your calendars for the biggest deals and discounts up to 20% off on selected Acer and Predator models this Shopee 3.3-4.4 Mega Shopping Day on April 4, 2021!

Now’s your chance to grab products from Acer’s popular Nitro, Aspire, and Swift lines because they are included in the sale! Also, if you are looking to upgrade your gaming setup, selected gaming monitors are also on sale as well as the Acer Travelmate P2!

“We continue to build on our partnership with Shopee because the market is changing in the sense that there is a segment that now prefers to stay home and shop online,” said Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim.

Got your eyes on a specific model? Here are the following units which will be discounted on April 4, 2020:

From Acer’s gaming line Nitro 5, the AN515-55-50J3 is at Php44,376 from Php49,999 while the Nitro 5 AN515-55-56R2 is at Php40,728 from Php45,999.

The Nitro Monitor VG240Y is at Php8,304 from Php9,999. The Predator Monitor XB241H is also on sale at Php15,888 from P18,999.

The Aspire 3, Acer’s value-oriented laptop line, is also included in the sale. The A315-57G-59HR is at Php33,648 from Php37,999 while the A314-22-R8AX is at Php23,664 from Php26,999.

Acer Aspire 5 is also for those looking for value and powerful performance in their laptops. The A514-53G-37FG is at Php28,272 from Php31,999 while the A514-52K-39AD is at Php26,832 from Php29,999. Meanwhile, the A514-53G-382L is at Php27,864 from Php31,999.

Business laptop Acer Travelmate P2 TMP214-52G-52Y5 is at Php34,008 from Php37,995.

The Acer Swift 3 SF314-57-5954, a light, sleek and portable laptop, is at Php36,120 from Php42,999.

