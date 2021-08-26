Voices of Galaxy: Get an Inside Look at How Suga of BTS Has Reimagined Samsung’s “Over the Horizon”

Voices of Galaxy spotlights people who use their passion, creativity, and determination along with technology to make a positive impact on their own lives and their communities.

Ten years ago, Samsung set out to create a signature sound that would motivate people to challenge their limits and open themselves to greater possibilities. Though “Over the Horizon” has evolved over time, its impact remains just as important today as it was a decade ago.

As the world begins to slowly open back up, the global community is embarking on a new journey that will require us to advance together and push ourselves to find new ways forward. And it was from this that world-class performer Suga of BTS took his inspiration when he made his own version of “Over the Horizon”.

Hear from SUGA about how and why he reimagined the song that has been compelling users to explore endless possibilities for the past decade. Watch the video below.

The K-pop superstar belongs to the globally-acclaimed group BTS. They made their appearance at the Galaxy Unpacked last August 11, 2021, to unfold the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

The pre-order for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is ongoing until September 22, 2021, in all Samsung Experience Stores, participating Samsung Authorized stores and retailers Nationwide, and Samsung Authorized online partners. Freebies and discounts worth up to Php 27,400 are up for grabs. Apart from receiving a 1-year FREE protection from Samsung Care+, customers can choose from either an e-voucher worth up to Php 5,000, 50% off on a Flip Cover with S Pen or a Silicone Cover with Ring, a FREE Galaxy Buds Pro, and a 25W Travel Adapter, or a token worth up to Php 10,000, and a 25W Travel Adapter.

Pre-order through Samsung.com to get as much as Php 20,400 worth of freebies, including an e-voucher worth up to Php 10,000, a 25W Travel Adapter, and one-year FREE protection from Samsung Care+.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G will retail at Php 87,990 SRP for 256GB (Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and online-exclusive Phantom Green) and Php 95,990 for the 512GB variant (Phantom Black, Phantom Green and online-exclusive Phantom Silver). The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, on the other hand, will be available at Php 52,990 SRP for the 128GB variant and Php 56,990 SRP for the 256GB variant, all available in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colorways.

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G today until September 21, 2021 only via spr.ly/Z3SeriesPO.

Safe Samsung Shopping

Health and safety protocols are strictly followed in Samsung Experience Stores to keep consumers and employees safe. Adhering to the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Samsung has limited the number of its customers to 50% capacity, implemented the mandatory use of face masks and face shields, and performs frequent sanitation in all stores.

Samsung Experience Stores also have unique QR health declaration codes to promote a safe and contactless contact tracing process. Product demonstrations are done side-by-side instead of face-to-face while keeping the required safe distance of one (1) meter to make sure everyone is socially distanced.

To find the nearest Samsung Experience Store, visit samsung.com/ph/samsung-experience-store/locations.