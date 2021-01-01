Get and refill your favorite NutriAsia sauces and condiments at the reopened BYOB (Bring Your Own Bote) Store in Quezon City!

Great news! There’s now an eco-friendlier way to get your favorite NutriAsia sauces and condiments! NutriAsia has reopened their BYOB (Bring Your Own Bote) store at the Quezon City Hall.

Relaunched to the public on 7 December 2020, the BYOB (Bring Your Own Bote) store at the Quezon City Hall gives everyone a safe and sustainable way to purchase NutriAsia sauces and condiments. As the name suggests, you can bring your own bottle to refill with Datu Puti Soy Sauce, Datu Puti Vinegar, and Hapi Fiesta Vegetable Oil. The BYOB (Bring Your Own Bote) store also has strict health protocols, so you don’t have to worry about risking your health!

Ordering a refill at the store is easy as 1-2-3.

Simply scan the QR code on the NutriAsia Facebook page or go to http://bit.ly/QCBYOB (BRING YOUR OWN BOTE)form to fill out the order and waiver forms. After completing the forms, you’ll get a confirmation e-mail which you’ll have to show at the store.

When you arrive at the store, you’ll turn your bottles over for checking and sterilizing.

Once you’ve refilled them, they will be weighed, and you will pay the required amount in cash.

If you don’t have empty bottles available, you can also purchase new ones at the store! For as low as P20, you can buy UV-sterilized 500ml bottles to store your refills.

You can also purchase other well-loved NutriAsia sauces and condiments, like Locally, Jufran, Datu Puti Pinoy Originals, that are in eco-friendly packaging, such as cans, tetra-paks, and glass bottles.

Get your NutriAsia sauces and condiments now while saving money and helping out the environment!

The Quezon City BYOB (Bring Your Own Bote) store is open Mondays to Fridays, 8AM to 5PM.