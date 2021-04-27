Get as much as 50% OFF on your vitamins from Watsons 3-Day Vitamin Super Saver Sale

Get your shopping carts ready as top health and wellness retailer Watsons holds its first ever Vitamin Super Saver Sale from April 30 to May 2. Get as much as 50% off on vitamins from the biggest brands like Watsons, Potencee, Enervon, Centrum, Conzace, Pedzinc, Neurobion, and more!

With savings of up to 50% on these brands and more, you and your family can bring home the most sought after, highly-rated, or your most preferred vitamins without having to pay full price.

It has been more than a year since pandemic hit our country. While this has compelled us to take our wellbeing more seriously, Watsons wants to remind Filipinos to continue taking precautionary measures such as wearing of face mask and washing of hands regularly, and to continue with their healthy lifestyle such as eating right and sleeping well to stay healthy and protected against the virus. Along with these, taking vitamins regularly can help boost our immune system, and help us stay healthy and protected against the virus.

Committed to improving the health of Filipinos and ensuring its shoppers not only look good but also feel great, Watsons offers a wide range of vitamins and now at even more affordable prices through the Vitamin Super Saver Sale happening from April 30 to May 2 only.

Take advantage of this sale happening for 3 days only. Shop now in any of Watsons 800+ stores nationwide (https://www.watsons.com.ph/store-finder), online via http://watsons.com.ph or mobile app (http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp) or via call & delivery service (https://www.watsons.com.ph/call-and-delivery-list-of-stores).

ABOUT WATSONS

Watsons is part of the Health and Beauty Store chain of A.S Watson, the largest health, beauty, cosmetics, and perfumery retailer in the world. Today, Watsons H&B Asia is the leading health and beauty chain in the continent with successful operations in 13 markets.

In 2002, A.S. Watson Group joined hands with SM Prime Holdings Inc., the Philippines’ leading shopping mall developer. The partnership brought about the first Watsons stores in SM Megamall and The Podium (Ortigas). Today, Watsons operates 800+ stores in the Philippines serving more than 100,000 customers per day.

Watsons strives to ensure that their customers get the best value for their money through monthly promotions, special offers, and continuous consumer marketing programs. Each Watsons store houses nothing but the best brands from top manufacturers all over the world and also carries its own competitively priced, high quality private labels and brands. With more than 1000 brands ranging from medicines, cosmetics, and fragrances to personal care items and general merchandise, Watsons Your Personal Store delivers only the best health, wellness, and beauty solutions to each and every customer.