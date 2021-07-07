Get up to 25% off on Xiaomi devices, including the Redmi Note 10S at the Lazada 7.7 Sale and Xiaomi Smart Festival

Calling all Mi Fans! Get ready to add to cart your favorite Xiaomi devices and enjoy exclusive offers during the 7.7 Flash Sale and the Xiaomi Smart Festival exclusively at Lazada.

Kicking off the Lazada 7.7 Sale is a PHP 300 off on Redmi Note 10S happening on July 7 only. Available only at PHP11,690 (from PHP11,990) during the flash sale, the Redmi Note 10S is a great option especially for those in search for a budget-friendly midrange phone. Featuring the powerful MediaTek Helio G95, the device challenges with faster gaming, improved performance and GPU, clocking speeds of up to 900MHz and comes with 33W fast charging.

Moreover, its quad camera setup comes with a 64 MP main camera, enabling users to capture high resolution photographs with greater detail in almost all lighting conditions as well as scenarios. It comes with support for Ultra-wide, Macro and Portrait with several modes in the camera app which enhances the photography experience.

Xiaomi Smart Festival

Mi Fans can also expect greater deals and offers during the rest of the Xiaomi Smart Festival which runs until July 18.

As part of the sale, customers can avail of discounts of up to 25% off on a variety of home appliances like the Mi Air Purifier, Mi Robot Vacuum, Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, and Mi TV UHD 55′.

Interested in other Xiaomi devices? Check out this table below for the complete list of the Xiaomi Smart Festival deals!

Model SRP Sale price Mi Air Purifier Max Pro 19,990.00 16,899.00 Mi Air Purifier Pro H 12,499.00 10,599.00 Mi Air Purifier Pro 3H 8,490.00 6,999.00 Mi Air Purifier Pro 3C 5,995.00 4,999.00 Mi Air Purifier Pro 2C 4,395.00 3,699.00 Mi Car Air Purifier 6,500.00 5,189.00 Mi Smart Antibacterial Humidifier 2,299.00 1,689.00 Mi Smart Standing Fan Pro 4,495.00 3,590.00 Mi Smart Standing Fan 2 3,995.00 3,190.00 Mi Smart Standing Fan 1X 2,995.00 2,395.00 Mi Induction Heating Rice Cooker 3,995.00 3,190.00 Mi Induction Cooker 2,490.00 1,949.00 Mi Smart Kettle 1,799.00 1,349.00 Mi Electric Kettle 995.00 790 Mi LED Desklamp Pro 2,590.00 1,999.00 Mi LED Desklamp 2 1,890.00 1,399.00 Mi LED Desklamp 1,590.00 1,190.00 Mi Bedside Lamp 2 2,290.00 1,699.00 Mi TV Box S 3,490.00 2,599.00 Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Pro 17,995.00 6,14,390.00 Mi Robot Vacuum 15,490.00 12,299.00 Mi Home Security Camera 360 1080P 1,790.00 1,399.00 Mi TV UHD 55’ 34,490.00 25,849.00 Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 11,490.00 9,189.00 Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 9,495.00 7,590.00 Mi Handheld Cleaner Light 7,995.00 6,299.00 Mi Wireless Electric Mop 3,999.00 3,590.00 Portable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 2,995.00 2,239.00 Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini 1,599.00 1,399.00 Upany Air Fryer 2,795.00 2,229.00 Viomi Dish Disinfectant 3,599.00 2,879.00 Pinlo Blender Mini 1,699.00 1,349.00 Electric Wine Opener 995.00 795.00 Mi Ionic Hair Dryer 1,699.00 1,299.00

This weeklong sale is a fantastic opportunity for you to get your hands on your favorite Mi products at affordable prices. Don’t miss out and head right onto Xiaomi’s Lazada store to add to cart now!