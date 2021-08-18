Get errands done quickly and safely at Shangri-La Plaza

Now that the metro has reverted to ECQ, getting things done may again be a bit of a challenge. At Shangri-La Plaza, running errands is quick and safe and can be done all in a single place.

Here are the essential tasks that mall guests can carry out at the Shang.

Check off that grocery list. Fill the fridge and pantry with premium, quality goods from The Marketplace. Grab staples and household favorites and discover special offerings such as premium cheeses and deli meat for the family to enjoy. Stock up on natural products at Healthy Options. Aside from having a wide range of health supplements, its flagship store at Shangri-La Plaza also offers organic food like beef, poultry and fresh vegetables, as well as other good-for-you grocery items.

Complete bank errands. Deposit, transfer or withdraw money, update accounts or pay bills while at the Shang. The mall has five banks within its premises: BDO, BPI, HSBC, PNB, and Security Bank, which are open on weekdays at 9:00AM to 3:00PM, except for Security Bank which is open from Monday to Friday at 11:00AM to 4:00PM.

Fix common home problems. Pick up hardware and home repair and improvement needs at True Value. This hardware store also carries other home solutions from smart plugs and switches, bakeware, cookware, to gardening tools.

Get health and wellness must-haves. Make sure to have maintenance medications, first aid supplies, essential medicines, vitamins, and other medical necessities on hand by dropping by Mercury Drug. The drugstore also offers select grocery items that one can quickly pick up while buying meds. While Watson’s combines a pharmacy for health needs and an extensive array of beauty, personal care, and wellness offerings.

Shop for school or work-from-home needs. Ensure that the kids, not to mention, the adults have what they need to sustain their new online setup. Stop by and shop at National Bookstore and Office Warehouse for school or office supplies and materials, furniture, and even gadgets that make studying and working from home easier.

Shangri-La Plaza makes its community's safety and convenience a top priority. Mall hours this ECQ are from 10AM to 5PM.

