Get exciting rewards for your PayMaya Add Money transactions at Smart Padala

Adding money to your PayMaya account at your trusted Smart Padala agent is not just convenient, it is now also more sulit and rewarding as you can enjoy more affordable rates and even earn 100% cashback on service fees.

With Smart Padala’s network over 38,000 agents nationwide, adding money to your account is just as easy as heading to your neighborhood sari-sari store, making it one of the most convenient options especially for those without access to a mobile banking account.

On top of this added convenience, you can now enjoy up to 100% cashback on your service fee for add-money transactions of up to P10,000. If you’re adding more than P10,000 to your account via Smart Padala, you can still enjoy a more affordable rate for your service fee as it is now at 1%, compared to the regular service fee of 1.5%. You can take advantage of this perk until June 2, 2021.

Adding money to your PayMaya account to your trusted Smart Padala agent is easy. All you have to do is follow these simple steps:

Visit your nearest Smart Padala agent and request to Add Money to your PayMaya account. Open your PayMaya app and tap “Add Money,” then select “Smart Padala via Code” and enter the amount you want to add to your account. Present the Add Money Code along with a valid ID to your Smart Padala agent Pay the amount. Wait for the confirmation message via SMS before you leave the branch.

And there you have it! All that’s left to do now is complete your safe and convenient cashless transactions – from paying your bills, purchasing groceries, and even sending money to your loved ones – all at the comfort of your home.

You can see the full mechanics and learn more about this offer by visiting pymy.co/SmartPadalaAddMoneyPromo.

To start enjoying safe, convenient, and rewarding transactions for your everyday needs, just download the PayMaya app at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register an account. For your day-to-day transactions, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants as well as government agencies and units.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides over 28 million Filipinos with access to financial services. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 200,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 38,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services.