Get Expert Parenting Tips and Win Exciting Prizes at the Shopee Mom’s Club Special

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, invites moms and soon-to-be-parents to sign up for the Mom’s Club Special, its first member-exclusive webinar, this August 16, 10:00 AM to 12:00 NN. Attendees can gain insights on parenting from fellow moms and subject matter experts, win exciting prizes, and get a preview of the member-exclusive deals on Shopee Mom’s Club.

Shopee Mom’s Club Special: In-depth talks by mommy influencers and parenting experts

Motherhood can be pegged as one of the most demanding jobs in the world, and it doesn’t come with a how-to manual. The pandemic has added to the existing challenges parents already face, with heightened concerns and fears over managing child care, coping with the changing landscape, and meeting work responsibilities. Shopee caters to the evolving needs of mothers through Shopee Mom’s Club, where members enjoy one-stop access to top global brands for baby products, as well as exclusive parenting content from mothers and experts on Shopee.

At the Shopee Mom’s Club Special, attendees can tune in to a wide range of discussions covering a variety of parenting stages:

How to #PowerUp Your Growing Baby’s Skin by Mommy Ara Tumuran, Host and Digital Content Creator

Providing the Proper Nutrition for Your Child by Mommy Christine Reambillio, Lactum 3+ and 6+ Senior Product Manager

Power Parent Tips for a Good Night’s Sleep for Mommy and Baby by Mommy Vanna Reyes, Pampers Mombassador

Breastfeeding in the Time of COVID and Vaccines by Mommy Abbie Yabot, Certified Lactation Counselor and Parenting Educator

Budgeting Hacks: Using ShopeePay to Make the Most out of Your Monthly Budget by Mommy Sam Llanes, Content Creator and Livestreamer

Exciting prizes from brand partners

Attendees can also look forward to amazing prizes during games and raffle draws from top parenting brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Lactum, Nursery Van, Pampers, Tiny Buds, Promil, Uni-Care, Huggies, Colgate-Palmolive, GSK, SC Johnson, Kleenfant, Cetaphil, Unilever Beauty, Abbott, Splash Personal Care, and Nestle Nutrition.

Mom’s Club members can register to the webinar via https://shp.ee/a5q6yq7 until August 15. Slots will be confirmed via email on a first-come, first-served basis.

More brands, bigger deals on Shopee Mom’s Club

Starting August 16, Shopee Mom’s Club will offer members exclusive deals up to 60% off from a wider selection of brands that suit their family’s needs, including more health and beauty products and groceries. Users who sign up can enjoy benefits such as a welcome gift, exclusive discounts and vouchers, curated collections, and access to talks from experts and fellow parents on Shopee Momdays on Shopee Live.

For more information on Shopee Mom’s Club, visit https://shopee.ph/m/mom-club.

