Get online class ready with vivo V21 5G and V21e

It’s back to the daily grind for students as the new school year starts. This means they need a reliable device that will aid them in their online classes and ensure they are able to follow their lessons and learn without any difficulties. And as one of the leading smartphone brands globally, vivo ticks all of the boxes when it comes to an online-class ready smartphone, and more with the vivo V21 5G (https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone-orig/vivo-V21-5g/) and V21e (https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-V21e/). Here are some tech essentials that make these devices stand out.

High-quality camera for the best video call quality

With many online classes requiring students to turn on their cameras for attendance and other activities, having a high-quality camera is a must which makes V21 5G and V21e the perfect smartphones. As vivo’s ultra-sleek Selfie phones, the V21 5G and V21e comes with a 64MP rear camera and a 44MP front camera with Optical Image Stabilizer that ensures only the clearest and most-flattering photos and video calls.

Robust RAM for a zero-lag performance

Many online classes require a lot of educational videos and online quizzes which makes a zero-lag experience a non-negotiable. With the Extended RAMs of both the V21 5G and the V21e (8GB+3GB), students can access multiple apps and switch apps with ease. They can also access files and programs faster so they don’t get left behind in their classes.

Fast-charging battery for non-stop activities

With classes running for several hours, it is important to have a device that will not give up halfway through and will make students miss crucial lessons. vivo’s V21 5G and V21e both come with a robust 4000mAh augmented by a 33W fast charge that can bring a device from zero to 63% in half an hour which gives users more juice for more activities.

Clearest display for better viewing and reading

When most learning is done online and digitally, it is important to have a screen where users can see their required readings, videos, and other files clearly. With its 6.44” AMOLED Full-screen display, both the V21 5G and V21e ensures students will not miss anything.

Sleek, light, and trendy device for everything and beyond online learning

Smartphones are not only online-class exclusives as many students use their phones to socialize and unwind after classes end which makes it important that their devices are not bulky and inconvenient to use—as vivo’s slimmest 5G mobile phone to date at 7.29mm and just weighs 176g, the V21 5G and the V21e with its 7.38mm thinness and 171g weight, allows its users a handheld experience that allows them to do what they want, comfortably.

Get your hands on the V21 5G and V21e online via the official vivo store in Lazada and Shopee and vivo kiosks and stores nationwide. For more information and to get the latest updates, visit vivo’s official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and check out www.vivoglobal.ph for more product information.