Get ready for a Century Park Hotel Adventure Surprise from Century Park Hotel

Year in and year out, kids and parents alike eagerly anticipate Easter Sunday at Century Park Hotel. The games, egg hunting and other activities create lifelong memories and foster bonds among the family. Though it has been quite some time that social distancing has prevented everyone from holding big gatherings, Century Park Hotel would not be amiss in its annual tradition of bringing Easter fun and excitement on April 4, 2021 to kids aged 1 to 12 years old – this time at the confines of their own homes.

A bunch of surprises and colorful activities are in store inside our Easter Adventure Surprise Box. Let your kids decorate some Easter eggs with a multitude of colors, sparkling glitters and stickers. They can also be creative with the coloring book, figurine paint sets, slime kit, papier-mâché kit, play dough and an Easter Bunny headband to tickle their fancy. In addition, sweet treats and more surprises come in this special box which is available for as low as P1,200 net.

To order, call 8528-5855 local 5871 to 73 or send a message via SMS or Viber at 0917-6332456 to secure your voucher/s. Reservations will be accepted from NOW until March 31, 2021 from 8:00AM to 5:00PM.

Please provide the name and age of your child / children. Select your preferred pick-up date and time between March 30 to 31, 2021 at the Deli Snack from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. You can opt for personal pick-up or home delivery through the courier service of your choice. Note that delivery fees must be shouldered by the customer.

Cash payment or bank transfer to PNB (1702 7000 1013) or BDO (0044 7000 0100) is accepted. Kindly settle your transaction two hours after your call. Your reservation will be given to others if payment is not made within the prescribed time. Send your proof of payment to Viber (0917-6332456) or email it to credit@centurypark.com.ph. Once confirmed, an e-voucher which you must present upon claiming the box will be sent to you.

“Easter celebration in the new normal is challenging indeed. While we miss those times of having children run and play in the hotel’s event area, the safety and wellbeing of families remain our topmost priority. We hope that the Easter Adventure Surprise boxes will remind kids and parents alike that Century Park Hotel will always be a place they can come home to once the pandemic is over,” said General Manager Anthony Tan.

This event is made possible in part by HBW, Trolli, Zest-o, Rebisco and Enchanted Kingdom.

Do not miss out on all the fun, get an Easter Adventure Surprise box now.