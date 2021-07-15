Get Ready to Win in Wil to Play

Perya Perya, the mobile games arcade platform of technology company Big Crunch Digital Pte. Limited (Big Crunch Digital) launched Wil to Play, the first-ever gameshow for your phone.

Wil to Play is the Android mobile game endorsed by famous TV gameshow and celebrity Willie Revillame. While most TV game shows let the studio and TV show audience win, Wil to Play emulates the same experience of winning great prizes like in Willie Revillame’s gameshow, Wowowin, but on your mobile phone.

The gameshow host/celebrity is thrilled to be the first to bring this mobile app to his beloved Filipino fans. “Lahat ng ginagawa ko ang kapakanan ng fans ang lagi kong iniisip, kung paano ko sila mapapasaya at matutulungan lalo ngayong may pandemya. Dahil di pa tayo pwedeng magsama-sama dito sa studio, sa Wil To Play makakapaglaro at manalo ng mga premyo kahit saan man tayo,” ayon kay Revillame.

(“In everything I do I always think of how to bring joy to our Filipino audiences, especially during this pandemic. And because we cannot all be with us at the studio, with Wil to Play you can play online and win prizes wherever you are,” said Revillame.)

Jackie Chua, Big Crunch Digital’s managing director, said that her team would ensure that Wil to Play and Perya Perya, its mobile gaming platform, will have a steady stream of enhancements and updates to provide a richer and rewarding gaming experience.

“Together with Willie Revillame, our goal is to give Filipinos hope in these troubled times. Since we’re still in a pandemic where mass gatherings are disallowed, we would like to give the same opportunity to our users to win exciting daily and grand raffle prizes as if they are part of a live studio audience,” Chua said.

Wil to Play’s hyper-casual mobile game app for Android gives users a chance to bring home digital gadgets, food items, and more anytime and anywhere. Wil to Play is the first fusion of TV gameshow and real-world rewarding mobile gaming experience.

Users can earn tickets by playing five mini-games: Wow Girl, Pares Pares, Bawal Tumawid, Tumbang Premyo, or Slicen Naten. The more gamers play and score points, the more tickets they can earn.

By paying a minimum of P20 (2 days of unlimited play), gamers can participate and redeem tickets they win during play. They can use these to join the raffles to win big prizes.

Big Crunch Digital has worked with big gaming studios such as Microsoft’s first-party studio The Coalition and Synergy 88 Digital Inc.

Wil to Play is now available to download at the Google Play Store. Users can subscribe and pay for game packages via Google Pay where they can link their mobile phone for load deduction, Gcash, Paypal, or credit cards. Alternatively, users can also visit physical reseller partners of Big Crunch digital such as pawnshops and sari-sari stores nationwide.