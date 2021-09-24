Get ready to go on a gorgeous French vacation: Emily In Paris Season 2 returns to Netflix in 2021

Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the Emmy-nominated series EMILY IN PARIS, which became Netflix’s most viewed comedy series of 2020. Producer and star Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard. EMILY IN PARIS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Episodes: 10 episodes x 30 min

Creator / Executive Producer / Writer: Darren Star

Executive Producers: Tony Hernandez (JAX Media), Lilly Burns (JAX Media), Andrew Fleming

Producers: Raphaël Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Lily Collins, Shihan Fey, Jake Fuller

Returning Series Regulars: Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau) Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert)

Recurring Cast: Kate Walsh (Madeline), Jeremy O. Harris (Gregory Elliott Dupree), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie)

When and where to watch TUDUM

The three-hour Netflix TUDUM virtual event will premiere on September 26 at 12AM PHT, with a special Asian premiere starting at 11:00AM PHT.

TUDUM will be made available across Netflix YouTube channels worldwide, in a number of different languages, as well as Twitter and Twitch.

In the Philippines, TUDUM will be available in the localized YouTube streams below: