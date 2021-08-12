Get same grilled goodness when ordering Mang Inasal at home

The smell of freshly grilled Chicken Inasal and the juiciness of its meat, complemented by chicken oil, soy sauce, and calamansi. These we can enjoy not only when we dine in at Mang Inasal but also when we opt for takeout or delivery.

With deliciousness, quality and safety of its food as its foremost priority, Mang Inasal ensures that lovers of its offerings enjoy their meals fresh-from-the-grill, wherever they dine.

A recent campaign reiterates Mang Inasal’s commitment to deliver “Sarap ng Bagong Ihaw in every box.” Chicken Inasal delivered to every home or office is kept fresh, with its signature ihaw-sarap taste, as if it’s off the grill. This popular, satisfying food is cooked by expert grillmen and delivered fast by trained food riders.

Watch how Mang Inasal retains its food’s quality whether it’s delivered or taken out through their latest video here.

Aside from the Chicken Inasal, Mang Inasal also offers its other well-loved meals for takeout and delivery — like the Palabok, Liempo Inasal, Pork BBQ, Pork Sisig, Bangus Sisig, Chicken Empanada, among others.

Since the lockdown, Mang Inasal has aggressively expanded the various access points through which customers can enjoy the meals they crave for. Check out its website, manginasaldelivery.com.ph or place your orders through the Mang Inasal Direct Delivery Stores, GrabFood, foodpanda and other food distributors in your province.