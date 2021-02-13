Shop for your everyday essentials and more at the PayMaya Mall!

Filipinos now have an easier way to shop for their everyday essentials and more and pay cashless for their purchases with the launch of the PayMaya Mall — a one-stop shop for your mobile shopping needs all within your PayMaya app!

Whether you’re craving for your favorite meals at Jollibee or McDonald’s, looking to buy your groceries at Landers Superstore, or shopping for cool new sneakers at Nike, you can find everything you need and get the best deals at the PayMaya Mall.

With your favorite brands housed inside this virtual mall in your PayMaya app, going cashless for your everyday needs is now easier than ever. All you have to do is open your PayMaya app, tap PayMaya Mall and browse through over 100 of PayMaya’s partner brands featured inside including Jollibee, McDonald’s, Goldilocks, Rustan’s, Park Outlet, Mercury Drug, Rose Pharmacy, Landers, AllHome and Boozy, among so many others.

And because you’re transacting with PayMaya’s trusted partner merchants, you can rest assured that you’re only purchasing from legitimate sellers–whether it’s a big lifestyle brand, a multinational merchant, or even local businesses.

“In the past year, PayMaya has enabled millions of Filipinos to utilize safe and convenient contactless payment for their everyday needs as we accelerated our push to build a ‘Cashless Philippines’. With the launch of PayMaya Mall today, we’re taking this cashless convenience to the next level by bringing consumers the unique mall experience they have grown to love inside the PayMaya app. Now, on top of settling their bills or sending money to their loved ones, they can also pay for their groceries, order lunch, or shop for beauty products, all in one convenient mobile and cashless shopping experience,” said Mark Jason Dee, Head of Growth Marketing and Partnerships of PayMaya.

Enjoy the best shopping deals at PayMaya Mall

Shopping at PayMaya Mall isn’t just convenient and safe—it’s also the most rewarding way to go cashless. Whatever item you want to purchase, you can find it at the PayMaya Mall and enjoy the best deals through PayMaya’s Balik Bayad promos and exclusive offers from partner merchants.

To kick off your rewarding PayMaya Mall experience, PayMaya is bringing in the good luck this Chinese New Year of the Ox as it offers up to P880 cashback for your purchases inside PayMaya Mall. For a minimum spend of P300 paid using your PayMaya mobile number, you can get a 20% cashback of up to P88 per transaction. You can enjoy this offer up to 10 times until March 15, 2021, or a total of P880 in Balik Bayad savings!

Availing of PayMaya’s Balik Bayad offers at the PayMaya Mall is easy, all you have to do is shop at any of the brands featured at this virtual mall, choose the Pay with PayMaya option upon check out and key in your mobile number to complete your contactless payment transaction.

On top of this Chinese New Year treat, you can also enjoy exclusive deals from your favorite brands at the PayMaya Mall. You can enjoy free delivery on your first Pick.A.Roo order (minimum of P500) just by entering the code PAYMAYAROO upon checkout; enjoy 12% off on your Rustans purchases, perfect for Valentine’s Day gifts; and even score a 5% discount on your Boozy haul for a chill Friday night at home.

“At PayMaya Mall, we want to make sure that our users get the best cashless shopping experience, and that includes bringing them the best deals from the brands they love. With these exclusive promos and cashback offers, it’s easy to say that whatever you’re planning to buy – be it grocery items or your favorite fastfood meal – talagang mas sulit ‘yan sa PayMaya Mall!” Dee added.

Getting your own PayMaya account and enjoying the convenience of PayMaya Mall is very easy. Just download the PayMaya app at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register an account to find out what it’s like to go cashless with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding way to pay for anything online and in stores! Remember, for your everyday needs, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants as well as government agencies and units.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides over 28 million Filipinos with access to financial services. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 200,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 37,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services.