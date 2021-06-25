Get the full French culinary experience at the new Baker J

If you’re missing traveling and the joys of exploring the finest culinary offers of international destinations, look no further than Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila in Alabang.

The premier hotel in the heart of the South is bringing the best and the fullest of the French culinary experience with the opening of Baker J as a full-service restaurant. From its humble beginnings as a virtual patisserie in 2020, Baker J now opened its doors to diners who are longing for edible joie de vivre.

“We launched Baker J online last year in the middle of the quarantine as we saw an opportunity to sell healthy bakes and other bread and pastries,” shares Chroma Hospitality Country Manager Mr. James Montenegro. “While we will continue with take-out and online orders with delivery options, we have decided to open Baker J for dine-in. For most people, dining out is still essential. And with restrictions starting to ease a bit, we are confident that people will slowly go back to dining in.”

With stringent health and safety measures in place for both diners and staff, Baker J is set to be the newest dining destination south of Manila. Aside from their baked goods featuring classique and nouveau French offers, Baker J now also boasts of an extensive menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Inspired by the restaurant’s philosophy, the J in Baker J stands for “Je suis”, which means “I am” in French. The menu reflects the diners’ cravings and moods, like Je Suis Comblé (I Am Satisfied) for the French main dishes, and Je Suis Reveillé (I Am Awake) for the gourmet breakfast selections.

“At Baker J, we take pride of the French culinary experience — from sourcing the ingredients to the way the food is being prepared and served to the culinary artwork of our French chef Nicolas Pasdeloup to the different types of cheeses and wines used in cooking. Everything else is taken in at its highest level,” Mr. Montenegro explains.

While the culinary offers consist of the finest of French cuisine this side of the metro, Baker J reminiscent of casual and comfortable Parisian cafés — brimming with life and great food.

Diners can come and relax while enjoying their food and each other’s company, catching up with loved ones and colleagues after more than a year of sheltering at home. And there’s nothing like a great meal to bring people together.

Opening as early as 6:00 a.m., diners can start the day right with Baker J’s all-day breakfast menu such as Eggs Benedict, which you could enjoy with sautéed spinach (Eggs Florentine) or with smoked salmon (Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict); tangy and savory Shakshuka , which is available in a vegetarian-friendly version and a meaty iteration featuring our house-made Spicy Beef & Lamb Sausages; and of course, the French pastries that Chef Nicolas and his team has perfected: crisp and flaky Croissant, Petite Madeleine (made traditionally using techniques from Northeastern France), and the indulgent Kouign-Amann also known as “butter cake” from Douarnenez, France.

Some of the must-tries from the new menu is Chef Nicolas’ take on the classic French dish Coq Au Vin from Burgundy, which beautifully showcases the exceptional wines of the famous wine region; rich yet light Quiche Lorraine from the region of the same name; Baker J’s signature Confit de Canard made with duck confit croquettes and served with green lentils and mizuna leaves in balsamic vinaigrette; the healthy but satisfying Pan-Seared Salmon Steak with Ratatouille; and of course, what would a visit to a French café be without the ever-favorite French breakfast Tartines, which includes the Salmon Tartine with Avocado and Goat’s Cheese and the brunch-perfect traditional Croque Monsieur with Grùyere.

To wash down all the delectable food, diners can choose from a wide range of Baker J signature beverages — from refreshing summer drinks to detox options, espresso, frappé, and even mocktails and cocktails.

At the helm of Baker J is Crimson Hotel Filinvest City’s Executive Pastry Chef, Nicolas Pasdeloup. Born and raised in Paris, Chef Nicolas has studied and lived the heart and soul of French cuisine. Graduating from the prestigious École de Paris des Métiers de la Table, he worked in various capacities in some of the finest and largest hotels and restaurants in France, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Egypt, China, and around Asia. He also established and grew his own catering business for a decade before going back to the corporate world.

The all-new Baker J is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. It is located beside the Ground Lobby of Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Entrata Urban Complex, Civic Drive, Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

For reservations and inquiries, call +63 998 595 3831. Reservations are highly encouraged to ensure tables due to limited sitting and social distancing protocols. For more updates, like and follow @BakerJManila on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.crimsonhotelfilinvestcity.com.