Get TinyTAN Breathable Face Masks and More with Your Globe Rewards App

From free meals to shopping vouchers, donations to good causes to bill rebates, there are a lot of amazing perks to being a Globe subscriber. Through Globe Rewards, #EverydayIsAReward , and you can avail of amazing perks and freebies simply by using Globe’s products and services.

As part of Globe’s mission to create wonderful experiences for people to have choices, overcome challenges, and discover new ways to enjoy life, Globe Rewards is having a special flash deal on May 26 at 3:00 PM for TinyTAN breathable face masks in limited quantities for only 70 points.

You can also go all out Korean on other flash deals such as access to K-beauty products like The FaceShop’s best selling mask sheets and get vouchers to watch The Battleship Island featuring Song Joong-ki via GMovies in partnership with Upstream, all starting at 10 points only.

What else can you redeem with your Globe Rewards points? Here are some of the things you didn’t know you could get from your Globe Rewards App:

1. Donate to Medical Causes. You can contribute to community pantries all around Metro Manila through Walang Iwanan Alliance, a citizen-led alliance formed amid the pandemic, which aims to mitigate hunger in the most vulnerable areas of the Metro. You can also donate to PGH Medical Foundation, Inc. to help with efforts from the recent fire.

2. Health Perks. Health is wealth, especially now, and you can give yourself up to P4,000 health insurance for 3 months provided by Pacific Cross. You could also achieve your #bodygoals by enrolling yourself in a spinning class at one of the hottest exercise studios in Metro Manila.

3. E-commerce vouchers. You can buy whatever you want from the country’s leading e-commerce platforms at a discounted price with cool vouchers.

4. Food vouchers. Globe Rewards has partnered with a lot of your favorite restaurants, but it’s taken its love for food even further. Now you can satisfy your cravings anytime and anywhere at a fraction of the price with GrabFood vouchers.

5. Streaming Subscriptions. Can’t get enough of your favorite koreanovelas and k-movies? You can stream to your heart’s content through premium access to different video-on-demand platforms.

These are only some of the amazing things you can get from using your Globe Rewards points. With over 3,000 partner stores nationwide, it’s now easier to shop, dine, travel, and even avail of Globe’s services from the comfort of your homes, simply through the reinvented Globe Rewards.

“Not only are we rewarding users for continually choosing Globe, but through Globe Rewards, we are also providing necessities as well as much-needed excitement during these unpredictable times,” said Joey Kilayko, Head of Globe Rewards.

Aside from enjoying the most reliable mobile and internet connection in the country, there are a lot of wonderful perks to being a loyal subscriber.

The Globe Rewards app is available on the App Store, Google Play, and AppGallery.