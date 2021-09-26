Order the new, limited-edition Jollibee Funko Soda via the Jollibee Delivery Mobile App!

Since the Jollibee Funko Pop debuted in 2018 as the first-ever local brand with its own Funko vinyl figure, the partnership between the two global brands have created widespread excitement and buzz from toy collectors and Jollibee fans alike. And this year, Jollibee and Funko continue to bring the fun and joy with another first – the limited-edition Jollibee Funko Soda!

With this newest release, Jollibee joins the ranks of iconic global properties and brands such as Batman, Disney’s Steamboat Mickey, The Matrix, and Energizer Bunny with its own Funko Soda. It features a cute 4.25” Jollibee vinyl figure in a unique soda can packaging. It also comes with a collectible disc, and lucky customers even have the chance to get the Chase glow in the dark version.

“We are very happy to launch the Jollibee Funko Soda and give our customers another premium novelty item to add to their growing collection. This is another first for the Philippines’ favorite bee and we are proud to share this milestone with our fun partners from Funko,” says Francis Flores, JFC Philippines Country/Regional Marketing Head and Jollibee Philippines Marketing Head.

The new Jollibee Funko Soda is available via the Jollibee Delivery App from September 24 to 26 in select Jollibee delivery stores. Customers can get it for only P790 with a minimum P200 food purchase. So, make sure to mark your calendar and order via the Jollibee App to get your hands on this limited-edition collectible!