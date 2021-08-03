Get your skincare essentials from Mentholatum on Shopee 8.8

Buying Japanese skincare essentials from brands we love such as Hada Labo and SunPlay used to be a challenge. We’d usually wait until we could go on a trip to Japan to stock up on our drugstore favorites or ask friends to get them for us.

Thanks to The Mentholatum Company store on Shopee (https://shopee.ph/mentholatum), getting our favorite face lotion, anti-dandruff shampoo, lip balm or sunscreen is just a few taps away.

The Mentholatum Company is one of Asia’s top brands of healthcare. It has been in the business for over 100 years, starting as a small purveyor of soaps and toiletries in 1889. Every Mentholatum product sold comes with an unconditional guarantee of satisfaction – from lip balms and treatments to moisturizers.

Among the brands carried by The Mentholatum Company on Shopee:

Hada Labo (the Hydrating and Premium Whitening range)

This Japanese skincare brand is well known for its Perfect X Simple approach. The products, which include Japan’s No. 1 lotion for 14 consecutive years, harnesses the water-binding power of Hyaluronic Acid with no alcohol, no mineral oil, no colorants, and no fragrances. The lotion is the flagship product, but their face washes and moisturizers are also must-tries. The face washes clean your face and get rid of impurities without stripping your skin of moisture while the moisturizers are light but hydrating. Try the global bestseller, Hada Labo Hydrating Lotion and the Premium Whitening Lotion.

Mentholatum LipCare

Mentholatum LipCare is a beloved range of lip care products with superior moisturizing and treatment properties. The line has a growing selection of lip care options for different needs. Mentholatum LipCare is the lip care expert and brings years of experience to its treatment and therapeutic lip products. The brand’s offerings on Shopee include their iconic treatment products like Therapy Lip Balm and Lip Gel, 100% food grade products such as Lip Pure line, and trendier versions like LipIce Magic Color and Mentholatum LipCare Oil-in-Colour for those who want some color and shine. Mentholatum LipCare even has a line for kids that comes in a fun Disney pack to help build a healthy habit for your kids.

SunPlay and SunPlay Skin Aqua

Everybody loves SunPlay Skin Aqua sunscreens because some of the variants are multi-taskers that double as primers, emulsions, and skin-soothers with ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, and Aloe Extract. Another reason why SunPlay sunscreens are so popular is because of its lightweight texture. Try the Skin Aqua Watery Gel for the face and the Sunplay Ultra Shield SPF 130 for the body.

Selsun Blue

Selsun Blue is a line of anti-dandruff shampoos formulated with Selenium Sulfide 1%, an ingredient which attacks the root source of dandruff. Selsun Blue and Selenium Sulfide have been clinically proven with laboratory tests to control and manage dandruff effectively. What makes Selsun Blue effective? Most anti-dandruff shampoos can dry your hair. No such concern with Selsun Blue, which has conditioning Honey Extract that moisturizes and softens hair. The Selsun Blue line contains Selenium Sulfide 1%, French Honey extract, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin B5. The 2-in-1 has built-in conditioner for softer and more manageable hair while the Extra Strength has menthol to soothe itchy scalp.

For this coming 8.8 Sale, The Mentholatum Company is offering special deals on selected products. For Mentholatum LipCare, it will be 10% off ALL items. For Hada Labo’s Premium Whitening line, it will be 3% off and up to 10% off on selected products. For Selsun Blue, it will be 10% off all products. For Sunplay, it will be 50% off all products with “watery cool.”

Now that going out is more difficult because of restrictions due to the pandemic, you can get your healthcare and skincare needs from The Mentholatum Company’s Shopee Flagship Store. With just a few clicks, they’ve got you covered in more ways than one.