G&G Taiwan Famous Chicken and GoodGoodPH opens at Amoranto, QC

Amoranto, are you G? Go get ready because it is going to get good!

Welcome your cravings’ next new amor in Amoranto with their irresistibly crunchy chicken to refreshingly healthy drinks. G&G Taiwan Famous Chicken and GoodGoodPH Amoranto will be having its GRAND OPENING on June 27, 2021 at 3:00PM!

G&G Taiwan Famous Chicken offers a delicious lineup of piping hot chicken and fries for merienda and meal times. Munch down on G&G’s bestsellers, Taiwan Chicken Chops and Taiwan Chicken Pops, for that tender, savory meat underneath a mouthwatering coat that gives you that satisfying crunch with every bite.

You can enjoy the Chops and Pops in Original or in Spicy to kick up the heat!

Craving for that certain seasonal fries with golden crunchy curls? G&G’s Twisted Fries are available all year! There’s also crispy String Fries you won’t get tired of munching on. The big and flavorful Chicken Wings are also a rising favorite. G&G fans love ordering several servings to share with the whole family. Its menu all perfectly complement your favorite GoodGood drinks, too!

Right next door to G&G, GoodGoodPH, is a refreshing sipping sensation from Ximending, Taipei, that blends incredibly good milk and fruit teas with aesthetic, colorful drink presentations in its trendy branches!

GoodGoodPH’s menu offers a wide variety of series from teas, fruit teas, classic, cream cheese, brown sugar, smoothies and fruit juices. Its bestsellers include their signature Double B and Triple B, an instant bubble milk tea favorite for that sweet fusion of fresh milk, brown sugar, and boba pearls.

For those who wish for healthy drinks that use fresh, all-natural fruits, our bestsellers are the Sunset Tea, Mango Tea with Cream Cheese, Strawberry Blonde, and Green Grin. Snacks to match like the Twisted Fries, String Fries, Chicken Chops, Chicken Pops, Taiwan Sausage and Nachos Overload are also available.

Enjoy the best combo in Amoranto when you visit G&G Taiwan Famous Chicken and GoodGoodPH on June 27, 2021 (Sunday) at 3PM for its Grand Opening. Avail of their GRAND OPENING PROMO to celebrate this awesome event!

G&G will be offering a Buy 1 Take 1 of ANY item on their menu. For GoodGood, you can Buy ANY 700mL drink and Get 500mL FREE from their Brown Sugar Series (available in Brulee, Choco, Matcha, and Taro flavors). These promos are only valid for walk-in orders. Promo period is from 11AM to 8PM on June 27.

Visit the G&G Taiwan Famous Chicken and GoodGoodPH Amoranto branches at 161 Kanlaon St. corner N.S. Amoranto in Retiro, Quezon City, right across The National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes.