“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” reveals first-look of Mini-Pufts

Sweet. Mischievous. Savage. Mini-Pufts are out of the bag, in the recently released video that introduces the new characters in Columbia Pictures’ upcoming adventure comedy Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Check out the character-reveal video below and watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife in Philippine cinemas this 2021.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes Columbia Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan. Based on the 1984 film Ghostbusters, an Ivan Reitman film written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

Starring Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd, Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s executive producers are Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Michael Beugg.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.