Movies

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” reveals first-look of Mini-Pufts

Team OrangeBy No Comments1 Min Read

Sweet. Mischievous. Savage. Mini-Pufts are out of the bag, in the recently released video that introduces the new characters in Columbia Pictures’ upcoming adventure comedy Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Check out the character-reveal video below and watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife in Philippine cinemas this 2021.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes Columbia Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan. Based on the 1984 film Ghostbusters, an Ivan Reitman film written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

Starring Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd, Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s executive producers are Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Michael Beugg.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

Share.
Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply