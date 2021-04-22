Ginebra San Miguel gives back through ‘Bagong Tapang Jersey Promo’

In these difficult times, the power of sports to bring people together is missed more than ever.

For its latest consumer promo, Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) is giving basketball fans a platform to come together and extend help to those who are affected by the pandemic. “Bagong Tapang sa One Ginebra Nation Jersey and Cap Collection Promo” lets basketball fans collect Gin Kings merchandise and give back at the same time.

The jersey and cap collection promo had a virtual media launch recently that was streamed live via Ginebra San Miguel’s Facebook page. The promo is in line with Ginebra San Miguel’s latest campaign “Bagong Tapang” which highlights the new courage and strength that Filipinos possess to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jerseys that were unveiled during the event featured Scottie Thompson (6), Stanley Pringle (11), Japeth Aguilar (25), La Tenorio (5), and Mark Caguioa (47). Starting May 1 to June 30, 2021, fans can get their hands on the limited-edition merchandise for only P100 for the One Ginebra Nation jersey or P150 for the One Ginebra Nation cap for every six (6) seals or caps of any combination of Ginebra San Miguel, GSM Blue, GSM Blue Flavors, Ginebra San Miguel Premium Gin and Primera Light Brandy.

During the launch, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel fans got to see their favorite players for the first time after winning the 2020 Philippine Cup championship at the historic PBA bubble in December last year. With the restrictions in social gatherings, the traditional championship victory party and fans day had to be set aside.

“Ang Ginebra fans ibang level talaga. May PBA man o wala, nararamdaman namin na nandyan sila at sumusuporta sa amin. At first, we thought we are not going to survive playing without the fans because as a never-say-die team, doon kami humuhugot ng lakas. Sila ‘yung 6th man namin sa game. Napag-usapan ng team na iisipin namin ‘yung ginagawa namin ay para sa fans at para magbigay inspirasyon lalo na sa panahon ngayon,” relates LA Tenorio of the Gin Kings’ PBA bubble experience.

PAYING IT FORWARD

The jersey collection promo had been one of Ginebra San Miguel’s most patronized consumer promotions. For this year, GSMI tapped non-profit organization Gawad Kalinga (GK) as its partner for this project’s noble undertaking.

“To underscore the need for unity during these times, we partnered with Gawad Kalinga and through the promo, we aim to support GK’s Barangay Walang Iwanan program that helps Filipinos who are severely affected by the pandemic. We hope to encourage Gin Kings fans and our consumers to ‘put on’ a Bagong Tapang kind of courage and to wear this kind of Bagong Tapang for others to see and emulate,” says GSMI General manager Noli Macalalag.

For every jersey or cap that they redeem, basketball fans and consumers will be able to donate to GK’s Barangay Walang Iwanan program that supports the farmers in Sariaya, Quezon, and the fishermen in Barangay Bagumbayan, Pililla, Rizal.

“Bagong Tapang sa One Ginebra Nation Jersey and Cap Collection” merchandises are available for redemption at selected Puregold and other redemption outlets nationwide. To confirm the merchandise’s authenticity, an authentication patch can be found on the lower left part of the jersey, while an authentication sticker is attached to the cap.

For more details and updates on the promo, log on to www.ginebra.com.ph, check out the official Facebook page of Ginebra San Miguel www.facebook.com/barangayginebra or call the GSMI customer care hotline at 8632-2564.

GSMI is the producer of Ginebra San Miguel, the world’s largest-selling gin according to leading global drinks journal Drinks International. It is also a 15-time Gold Quality Label awardee of the Monde Selection International Quality Institute.