Give Mom the Love She Deserves on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is perhaps the most universally-celebrated occasion. This modern holiday was first observed in 1907, when Anna Jarvis from the United States held a memorial in honor of her mother at St Andrew’s Methodist Church. Since then, different countries have observed this day in various ways. In Australia white chrysanthemums are given to mothers, while countries like Finland consider it a public holiday with the president awarding medals to moms who made an exceptional contribution to society.

On May 8-9, 2021, Century Park Hotel honors the woman who loved you unconditionally even before she gave birth to you. For only P1,495net, give a treat to the queen of your life with our Mother’s Day Indulgence Set. The package includes a Mixed Seafood Platter, an assortment of grilled mussels, prawns, salmon, squid and tanigue fillet. Cap off this mélange of rich flavors with our Strawberry Torte Sponge Cake, a yummy dessert made of strawberry marmalade, strawberry pastry cream and fresh strawberries on the top. The Queen of the House will surely be delighted with this wonderful surprise.

Open for takeout and delivery, kindly book in advance by sending a text or Viber message to 0917-6332497. Transactions can be made through our Paypal account at payments@centurypark.com.ph, send your proof of payment to the Viber number afterwards and advise of the pick-up time and date (May 8 – 9 only from 10:00AM to 4:00PM). For home delivery, you may arrange for Grab, Lalamove or other delivery services. Transport fees will be shouldered by the customer.

“We celebrate our mothers all the time and Mother’s Day is the occasion when they are made to feel that this is their official day. We hope that through our Indulgence Set, we are able to show the love and care they truly deserve,” said Anthony Tan, Century Park Hotel’s General Manager.