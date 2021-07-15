Give Your Take with the New instax mini 40

Fujifilm Philippines is pleased to welcome the newest addition to our instax camera lineup – the instax mini 40.

The mini 40 is a way to make a statement with its edgy and classic aesthetic. It is a new entry model camera that allows users to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing and adapt to different shooting situations, with a design that can easily blend with your own sense of style. The surface has a premium texture that sits comfortably in the hand, while the black-based body combines silver frames as a design feature to achieve a sophisticated appearance.

The mini 40 features the popular Automatic Exposure function, which was originally introduced in the instax mini 11 (released in May 2020). The camera automatically optimizes the shutter speed, flash output, and other settings according to any shooting condition. The mini 40 delivers beautiful photos, correctly exposed to the main subject and the background even in low lights. Whether you’re outdoors on a sunny day or cozying it up indoors, you’re sure to produce high-quality instax prints every time.

Users can also activate the Selfie Mode by pulling out the front edge of the camera’s lens after powering it on. With the selfie mirror conveniently located beside the lens, this mode allows you to perfectly frame your selfies so you won’t waste a shot. This mode also makes for great for close-up shots.

Aside from a new camera, we are also introducing a new film variant – the mini Contact Sheet. It is designed in the motif of contact sheet on photographic film, being the perfect partner to the retro vibe of the mini 40. The film can be used on all instax mini series of cameras, which support the mini film format. Each pack contains 10 sheets with a different set of photo numbers, making each shot stand out.

The instax mini 40 is pumped with attitude for today’s new generation of image makers and shot takers. Combining ‘fast to action’ features with classic design cues and fresh instax mini film, it’ll keep you one shot ahead of the rest. Which is why FUJIFILM has partnered up with three of the most well-known content creators in the Philippines to launch our “give your take” campaign – Kimpoy Feliciano, JP De Leon, and Issa Pressman. Together, our aim is to inspire everyone to make their own mark, take the shot, and give their own unique spin on things with the new instax mini 40. Get to know more about them and how they take the mini

40 to the next level by following us on Facebook (facebook.com/TeamInstaxPh) and Instagram (@teaminstaxph).

The Fujifilm instax mini 40 (SRP Php5,499) and mini Contact Sheet film (SRP Php400) are now available for purchase in all authorized FUJIFILM dealers nationwide. You may visit the instax website (instax.ph/where-to-buy) for a complete list of stores or purchase it online from the official flagship stores in Lazada (lazada.com.ph/shop/instax-philippines), Shopee (shopee.ph/instax_ph), or Wonder Photo Shop (wonderphotoshop.ph).