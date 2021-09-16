Glenn Barit’s Cleaners Finally Gets Its Worldwide Release On Upstream This September

Upstream finally gives CLEANERS the worldwide release it deserves starting on September 18. Hailed as “one of the best Filipinos films of 2019” by CNN Philippines Life®, Glenn Barit‘s debut film was also announced as Top 1 in the Top 25 Films of 2021 by the popular film website Letterboxd.

CLEANERS is a coming-of-age anthology film about high school student cleaners from a

rural catholic school in 2008. These students struggle with different societal pressures of

being clean, proper, and pure while they discover that the world is dirty and superficial

to begin with. The stories range from the taboo of pooping in school to navigating local

political dynasties.

CLEANERS is a stop motion film made from photocopying each frame on paper. Around

34,560 sheets of paper were used. All protagonists were also manually colored using

different colors of highlighters.

Glenn Barit is a 28-year old filmmaker from the Philippines. He is also a sound designer

and musical scorer. He uses elements of play in his works to ease the burden of

filmmaking as well as to bring in to light different social issues.

His film “Aliens Ata” a short film shot entirely with a drone, has screened in local and

international festivals and won him the NETPAC Jury Prize in the Cinemalaya

Independent Film Festival 2017. And his latest short, “Nangungupahan” a film about

different people living in the same apartment through different points in time, also

premiered in Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival 2018.

The cast includes Ianna Taguinod, Leomar Baloran, Julian Narag, Carlo Mejia, Gianne

Emira Rivera, Allan Gannaban, Charise Mabbonag, and Andrei Marquez. Aside from Winning the Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Audience Choice Award when

it premiered in the QCinema International Film Festival 2019, CLEANERS continued its

streak in 2020 by 6 major awards in the Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino including Best

Picture, Best Director, and Best Production Design.

Upstream believes that making local films more accessible to a global Filipino audience

and will undoubtedly impact the growing community of arthouse moviegoers looking for

homegrown cinema.

CLEANERS will start streaming on September 18.

Visit gmovies.ph or download app thru App Store or Google Play to stream it on

upstream.ph