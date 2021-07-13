Global PR Alliance elects PH executive to executive board

The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (Global Alliance), the world’s top federation of independent PR agencies, recently elected PR executive Ana Pista as Director of Communications, Content & Digital Asia Pacific, India and Africa.

Switzerland-based Global Alliance is a confederation of the world’s major PR and communication management associations and institutions and represents more than 300,000 practitioners and academics around the world. Its mission is to unify the PR profession, raise professional standards all over the world, share knowledge for the benefit of members and be the global voice for public relations in the public interest.

A diverse and multicultural organization, the Global Alliance board members include leading professionals, academics, training and industry association leaders from every continent and across religions, cultures, societies and races. With 60 percent (13) female and 40 percent (8) male directors membership.

Pista’s appointment as the first representative from the Philippines gives the opportunity for Asian countries to partake in developing a comprehensive strategy that would promote Global Alliance’s objectives to uplift the PR and communications industry

Global Alliance President & CEO Justin Green stated, “Global Alliance is delighted to welcome Ana Pista as the first representative from the Philippines to join the Global Alliance Board. We are now more than ever before a global diverse and multicultural organization. The board and I look forward to working much more closely with the PR professionals and academics form the Philippines.”

Pista, who founded top digital PR and communications agency Ardent Communications in 1997, served as Vice President External of the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) for two consecutive years and chaired the 26th and 27th National PR Congress held in 2019 and 2021, respectively. ArdentComm has worked with leading global and local brands across various industries, establishing itself as having a strong client retention rate and able to carry out innovative social investment programs and digital services.

PRSP is the country’s premier organization for public relations professionals. Its membership roster comprises practitioners from the business and industry, government, nonprofit organizations, hospitals, schools, hotels and professional services.

“I am honored to be elected to the Global Alliance Board of Directors. I am excited about what the Philippine PR and communications community can contribute to the global efforts to improve the practice and improve the exchange of ideas across our different cultures. I look forward to broadening my knowledge and experience and then sharing all the best practices I will learn in this new role with our PR and communication practitioners in the Philippines,” Pista said.

Pista, along with other newly elected board of directors, will commence her appointment this July 2021.