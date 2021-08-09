Globe 4G LTE: A stable and reliable partner of online sellers

At a time when practically anything can be ordered online and delivered right at one’s doorstep, a stable and reliable internet connection becomes a necessity both for sellers and buyers.

This is what Shane Constantino-Flores realized when she explored the world of online selling while juggling her 8-hour day job and taking care of her family. Shane works as a product executive at a digital media company in Quezon City and is a top online seller of imported beauty products.

In the past, Shane had difficulties communicating with her online customers due to weak or non-existent mobile signals at her hometown in Bustos, Bulacan. Thankfully, this is no longer the case today.

“Malaking tulong talaga itong mas mabilis na internet na dala ng 4G lalo na ngayong full time akong work from home tapos may side hustle of online selling. With faster internet, namamaximize ko ‘yung time ko for my family, my kids, my job, and my online shop. It’s an achievement for me,” said Shane.

She added: “Dito sa area namin sa Bustos, puro bukid siya kung mapapansin, medyo ramdam natin dito ‘yung weakness ng signal pero dahil sa mga ongoing construction nararamdaman naman namin na may improvement na kasi may mga areas na mayroon na talagang signal compared sa dati na talagang dead ‘yung signal.”

Globe helps online sellers like Shane reach the full potential of their business, be it on the side or a primary source of income, through continuous improvement and aggressive infrastructure development in Bulacan and other parts of the country to bring better and faster connections to Filipinos. (View Shane’s full story here: https://www.facebook.com/1571061213111533/videos/1792950564217856)

“Globe fully supports online sellers who go out of their way to earn extra for their family, so we make sure that their extra effort won’t go to waste. We continue to provide them fast and reliable 4G LTE connections that will help them manage their business and respond to more customers promptly,” said Joel Agustin, Globe Senior Vice President for Program Delivery, Network Technical Group.

4G LTE refers to the mobile network technology that offers higher bandwidth or faster data speed, improved network responsiveness, lower latency, higher network capacity, backward compatibility, and future-proofing. 4G/LTE also gives enhanced security for its users.

To enjoy improved connectivity, customers who are still using the obsolete 3G SIM cards must shift to the 5G-ready 4G LTE SIMs now. Globe assures customers that their mobile numbers will be retained when they switch to the new technology. If quarantine protocols in their respective areas allow, customers can go to the nearest Globe Store to change their SIM cards for FREE. For more information, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/help/mobile-internet/lte/faqs.html.

Aside from changing their SIM cards to 5G-read 4G LTE SIM cards, customers are also encouraged to update their mobile devices to 4G LTE-capable ones and their handset firmware to the latest available on the system for a better mobile data experience. Interested customers can inquire at Globe Stores nationwide for affordable 5G or 4G/LTE capable mobile devices.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. The company is also committed to upholding the UN Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

To know more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.