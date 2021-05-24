Globe aids Antipolo’s pandemic response through Free GoWiFi and AMBER

As the country ramps up efforts to overcome the global health crisis, Globe seals its partnership with Antipolo to power up its local government and select medical facilities with Free GoWiFi and Automated Mobile Blaster (AMBER) services.

This is Globe’s response to provide Antipolo LGU’s personnel, and more importantly, its residents to stay connected with safe, secure and reliable WiFi connectivity in order to perform day-to-day obligations, as well as stay connected and informed with the LGU’s activities and movements.

Apart from the Antipolo City Hall, nearby residents of Antipolo may conveniently connect to free GoWiFi services in the following key hospitals located in Antipolo: Rizal Provincial Hospital Padilla, Rizal Provincial Hospital Dalig, Rizal Provincial Mambugan.

With nearby GoWiFi spots, Globe is able to empower Antipolo’s health care service through telemedicine and facilitates pandemic response and coordination, as well as remain in constant communication with their families and loved-ones to ease their worries.

Globe has also provided Antipolo with AMBER as a valuable tool to help disseminate information to its residents for community announcements such as updates on its ongoing vaccination program.

Antipolo City Mayor, Hon. Andrea Ynares Ynares is thankful for its partnership with the telco, expressing that she is one with Globe’s purpose of treating people right to create a Globe of Good.

“We are thankful to Globe for powering Antipolo with these life-enabling tools and innovations so our residents are able to live and even thrive in the new normal,” she said. “With GoWiFi and AMBER in place, Globe is helping Antipolenyos stay online, connected, and informed, mula sa mga estudyante at mga guro, mga namamasada, manggagawa, at iba pa.”

GoWiFi is Globe’s largest free WiFi service in the country that aims to provide customers with a better connectivity experience. Now accessible in over 3,100 locations nationwide, GoWiFi can be accessed in select supermarkets, malls, hospitals, LGUs, coffee shops, convenience stores, transport terminals, and restaurants and is available for users regardless of network provider.

Filipinos may conveniently connect to Globe GoWiFi hotspots in government offices such as Land Transportation Office (LTO), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA). Apart from Antipolo, Globe has also secured partnerships with the LGUs in the following areas: Quezon City, Pasig, Makati, Iloilo, Rizal, Manila and San Juan.

These partnerships emphasize Globe’s commitment to work hard and enable better and more connected lives for more Filipinos through its products and services. Initiatives under the partnership are part of a larger mission to provide equitable internet access to all Filipinos.

“This partnership with Antipolo City to progress with our core mission to lead the country’s digital transformation and sustain a positive impact on Filipinos through our innovative products and services,” said Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu. “It is with great pleasure that we are called a partner of the city of Antipolo in enabling better and richer digital experiences for its residents. We are hopeful to bring Antipolo one step closer to being a connected city, advancing greater stability and achieving its digital transformation goals.”

Cu also shared that Globe has extended around 25,000 fiber lines to connect Antipolo homes, which proves to be very important especially at the time of heightened need for connectivity.

Antipolo residents can connect to GoWiFi by opening settings on a Wi-Fi-enabled device, and then connecting to the SSID “@FreeGoWiFi” or “@<establishment>_FreeGoWiFi.” They must then register and wait for an SMS verification selecting a WiFi offer. They can confirm and start Internet surfing afterwards

Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in particular, UN SDG No. 9, which shows the importance of infrastructure and innovation as significant drivers of economic growth and development. Globe has pledged to advocate the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.