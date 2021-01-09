Globe and NPC launch partnership on digital citizenship

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) has launched a partnership with Globe to promote digital responsibility and data privacy among the Filipino youth. NPC’s program, “Kabataang Digital”, aims to provide age-appropriate support for children to help them understand the nature of privacy and the digital environment’s implications on their privacy rights.

It aims to raise awareness among children, their parent and/or guardians, school authorities, and relevant entities regarding children’s privacy rights, risks, and possible harm when using information and communication technology; and collaborate with other agencies, particularly the Department of Education, in developing appropriate legislative and policy frameworks balancing the right to privacy and free flow of information.

The “Kabataang Digital” program was introduced by the NPC last December 2019 in front of over 500 students and educators during the 52nd Asia Pacific Privacy Authorities (APPA) Forum in Cebu City. It was officially launched last 25 November 2020 by way of a virtual program.

Part of the partnership between Globe and NPC was to create a book for children to better understand the concept of data privacy and security. The book is available in print, with copies shared with youth in various schools and communities, and through an e-book version uploaded in the Globe e-Library and DepEd Commons. Globe commissioned the Center for Art, New Ventures & Sustainable Development (CANVAS) to create the book, as well as the artwork that serves as the book cover.

“In difficult times like these, we see opportunities in creating more worthwhile partnerships with different sectors who we can work with towards the same goals. Kabataang Digital is simply an avenue in educating and propagating the ideas that we in the National Privacy Commission upholds to further our fight in protecting our young users from all the power they have with every click. With all the possibilities on the Internet, data security, amongst others, is very vital in creating a safer online environment for everyone – most especially the youth,” shared Privacy Commissioner Raymund Liboro.

Prior to the launch, Globe enabled project and program heads of the NPC with all five (5) Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) modules: Digital Insight, Digital Impact, Digital Ambition, and Digital Discernment, and the Parent Module, through a train-the-trainer workshop.

The award-winning DTP is a series of workshops designed to educate learners, parents and educators alike on digital citizenship, online safety, and the responsible use of the internet. The modules were designed to increase participant knowledge of the following:

The current and constantly changing landscape of life online in the Philippines

The various online threats, abuses, and predatorial and abusive behavior that netizens in the Philippines may fall victim to; and how to protect one’s self and others from these.

The essential principles and practices around cyber safety and security

Online etiquette and how to help create a responsible online community

How to identify what information online is credible or questionable

How as parents and educators can we can keep children safe online

The training was conducted in line with Globe’s thrust to promote online safety, security, and critical thinking, as well as NPC’s advocacy on PSST! (Privacy, Safety, Security, and Trust), another flagship project of the Commission. Digital versions of the modules are also available on Globe’s website, Youtube, and the Kabataang Digital microsite of the NPC.

“The National Privacy Commission is together on this initiative from Globe. The Digital Thumbprint Program as linked closely to the objectives of Kabataan Digital by the NPC, generates content as tools in upbringing more responsible digital citizens. I take part as an ambassador of the program by always putting first the security of users online and continuing the cause that the Commission is mandated to – and that is to protect their data as their own,” Mr. Liboro added.

“We congratulate the National Privacy Commission on the successful launch of the Kabataang Digital Program, and are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate and contribute through our Digital Thumbprint Program. At Globe, we are committed to upholding privacy rights by promoting responsible digital citizenship to the Filipino youth. We are hopeful that, through the NPC’s Kabataang Digital Program and Globe’s Digital Thumbprint Program, we can make the internet a safer space for our children to learn, explore, communicate, and create,” said Atty. Irish Almeida, Data Protection Director at Globe.

