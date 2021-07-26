Globe at Home and ASUS: The New E-Skwela Essentials

A new school year is upon us, and students are going back to school to pursue their education. However, because of last year’s pivot to distance learning, young learners have adapted to getting their education digitally.

To maximize one’s experience in the online learning setup, you need to have the essential tools. That’s why Globe at Home and ASUS are partnering to make online learning more affordable for students through its Shopee-exclusive promo.

From now until August 18, 2021, every purchase of any Globe at Home Prepaid Wifi device gets you an ASUS voucher worth P1,500 plus free shipping. You can use this voucher to buy any product in the ASUS Expert Series store in Shopee. Alternatively, Globe at Home is giving away P500 discount vouchers when you shop for any laptop in the ASUS Expert Series store in Shopee. This special voucher is valid for homeschooling essentials from Globe at Home, namely the Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi, Globe Streamwatch Xtreme Prepaid WiFi, and Globe at Home LTE-Advanced Prepaid WiFi.

These Globe at Home and ASUS bundles, which are also available on Shopee’s upcoming 8.8 sale, are perfect for families looking for affordable yet excellent homeschool bundles to help their kids make the most out of their online learning experience.

“A new school year brings promise for Filipino students to pursue their dreams, and that’s why we at Globe at Home are excited to partner with ASUS to offer product bundles students can use at the comforts and safety of their homes,” Barbie Dapul, VP for Marketing of Globe At Home said.

Likewise, ASUS believes that it is important to support Filipino students in their pursuit of learning. “Every Filipino child has the right to education, and we at ASUS are more than happy to work with Globe at Home to make excellent study-from-home tools more affordable to more Filipinos,” George Su, Country Head-System Business Group of ASUS said.

The discount vouchers from Globe at Home and ASUS are exclusively available on their respective Shopee stores and are valid until July 19, 2022.

Globe at Home’s partnership with ASUS is a testament to Globe Telecom’s commitment to create beautiful experiences for people to have choices, overcome challenges, and discover new ways to enjoy life. While the ongoing pandemic has posed a lot of challenges to the pursuit of learning, Globe Telecom continues to find ways to help students continue their studies to reach their dreams.