Globe At Home grants free permanent speed upgrade for Plan 1699 and Plan 1899 customers

As a way to show its appreciation to its customers, Globe At Home grants the following plan holders with a complementary speed upgrade with no additional fees.

Coming from their current subscription, eligible Globe At Home Plan 1699 subscribers can enjoy the permanent upgrade to speeds of up to 25 mbps, while Plan 1899 subscribers can now experience speeds up to 35mbps.

This is how Globe At Home makes sure that their customers are supported and, more importantly, powered by care as most households continue to safely work, earn, and learn from home with the ongoing health crisis.

Globe At Home Plan 1699 and Plan 1899 customers are highly encouraged to check if they are eligible for the free upgrade through the Globe At Home app to activate the permanent speed upgrade.

The Globe At Home app is available for download on Android and iOS devices. This is an added layer on ensuring convenience and protection of its customers as this allows them to monitor their data usage, settle their bills, change or upgrade their plans, report an issue, request for reconnection while staying safe in their homes.