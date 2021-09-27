Globe Bridging Communities goes to TikTok to promote mental health

Globe Bridging Communities (Globe Bridgecom) rallies everyone to plant happiness and take pleasure in small things to improve mental health and well-being. Turning to the highly-popular social media platform TikTok, Globe encourages everyone to dance their way to better days and do their share for Mother Earth.

Globe Bridgecom is kickstarting a series of activities on TikTok, starting with its #PlantHappinessPH #AtinAngSimpleJoys dance challenge. Using artist Quest’s popular hit song “Better Days 2.0,” TikTokers will be dancing to inspiring lyrics about finding ways to celebrate life.

To make this activity more interesting and meaningful, Globe is inspiring participants to take on purposeful hobbies that further help alleviate stress and, at the same time, help the environment. Thousands of free seeds and seedlings await those who take on the challenge so they can create a positive and uplifting routine of caring for plants.

Langka and Guyabano seedlings will be given to participants in the Greater Manila Area while those in other locations get seed packs to grow Supa and Bignay trees. These are sourced from Globe’s partners in sustainability, the Philippine Native Tree Enthusiasts and Mead Foundation. To get these seeds or seedlings for free, people must visit the www.0917lifestyle.com website and check out using the promo code SIMPLEJOYS.

Popular TikTok star Cejeey Laqui, known for the viral Ever After dance challenge, choreographed the #PlantHappinessPH #AtinAngSimpleJoys dance challenge. Several celebrity talents and influencers including Sanya Lopez, Mark Herras, and Rodjun Cruz of GMA; Myx VJ Ai dela Cruz; and Joj and Jai Agpangan of ABS-CBN’s Pinoy Big Brother are also lending their support to the campaign.

And because it’s #GDayEveryday, especially this month with Globe’s 917 Festivities, Globe and TM subscribers who participate in the dance challenge may also win 917 Rewards points which they can redeem for freebies or discounts from their favorite shops. A total of 30 winners will be selected.

“Amid the challenges of the pandemic, we want to remind everyone that they are not alone in their fight against stress and anxiety,” shared Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications. “There can be happiness even in life’s little surprising moments. Healthy hobbies and the pursuit of simple joys are ways for people to stay mentally healthy. And should anyone feel they need more help, then we have support channels like Hopeline and KonsultaMD to reach for.”

In recent years, mental health and wellness are among the things that Globe has put a premium on in the company’s quest to create a Globe of good for everyone.

The company strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 3 on good health and well-being and UN SDG No. 12 for sustainable consumption and production about achieving economic growth and sustainable development by urgently reducing our ecological footprint. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.